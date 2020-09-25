‘That Divorce Glow Hit Different’: Cardi B Reminds Fans She’s Still Got It In Pearl-Covered, Body-Hugging Dress

Cardi B has fans loving her latest pearly look. On Monday, Sept. 21, she took to Instagram to show off her racy white dress that left her followers drooling in the comments.

In the IG photo, the rapper is seen standing with her legs crossed, her hands placed gently on her body and her head tilted to the side. The dress covers her goodies while allowing her hips and cleavage to make an appearance.

Cardi B showing off her new look (Photo: @iamcardib/Instagram)

Her caption reads, “All white and pearly.”

The risqué dress is covered in pearls on most of the front part. The pearly part of the dress then stretches out into thin straps that sit along Cardi’s hips, cleavage and belly button. To further complete the look, she rocks a beautiful pearl headpiece that sits in the middle of her softly curled tresses.

Her claw-like nails are painted white and bedazzled with pearl pieces to also match the dress. And to give an extra pizazz, her hands are covered with pearl pieces as well. The look is finished with a pair of silver heels with little pearls on each shoe.

Yung Miami, a rapper from the City Girls, commented, “You look good.”

Another Instagram user commented, “Your whole entire outfit, and nails look great.”

Other fans could not compliment the rapper without mentioning the recent news about her filing for divorce from Offset.

“That divorce glow hit different,” said one person.

Another one added, “Offset punching the air somewhere right now.”

Some people mentioned the ring that Cardi has on in the photo. Saying, “Still got that ring on tho.”

Cardi fans came to the defense of Cardi writing, “this picture is old mind ya business.”

TMZ reported on Sept. 15 that Cardi B filed to divorce Offset and wants primary physical and legal custody of their daughter Kulture. Cardi also noted that she and her husband are currently separated and that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.”

On Friday, Sept. 20, the “WAP” rapper went on Instagram Live to explain her reason for the divorce. She shut down all rumors that Offset was having another baby outside of the marriage and that it was not because of cheating either. In a long rant, she said she was simply “tired of the f—king arguing.”

Offset has not made any comments about the divorce filing or Cardi’s Live.