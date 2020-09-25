‘Pretty as Ever’: Fans Stunned By Kenya Moore’s ‘Flawless’ Fresh-Faced Selfie

Kenya Moore served a little fresh-faced realness on Instagram, reminding fans and foes alike that she can dazzle with or without a beat face.

The 49-year-old model shared her makeup-free selfie on Sept. 22 and looked bright-eyed in the post-shower photo, next to which she reminded her followers that each day they wake up is a chance for new opportunities.

Kenya Moore isn’t afraid to flaunt her natural beauty. (Photo: @thekenyamoore/Instagram)

“With every new day is a chance to start over. #freshstart,” she captioned her photo, which received more than 28,000 likes.

The TV personality and author has spent her quarantine time practicing self-care when she’s not taking care of her 1-year-old daughter Brooklyn Daly, and the resulting body positivity is proof that it’s working. After revealing that she’s gained 25 pounds over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, weighing in at 183 pounds, Moore says she’s loving the skin she’s in.

“183 lbs!!! The Quarantine has added 25lbs to my 5’10” frame,” she wrote in a post. “I don’t mind if you don’t mind 😘💯 #lovetheskinyourein.”

Moore’s natural shot was a hit with fans, who loved seeing her without her signature dolled-up look.

“😇👑Look No makeup and she still is gorgeous. GO KENYA🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” gushed a follower.

“Come thru natural face ❤️,” a second remarked.

“Pretty as ever✔️,” complimented a third.

“Nene, Kim, and fake ass Phaedra can’t EVER & WONT EVER do this #RealNaturalBeauty#NoFilters 😍,” a fourth fan not-so-subtly shaded.

“No seriously! I love makeup but you look hella beautiful without it! ❤️ your natural beauty exudes!” a fifth exclaimed.

“Am not going to lie I think you w/out makeup is way more beautiful 🖤,” a sixth admitted.

Kenya Moore’s feeling confident in her makeup-free selfie. @thekenyamoore/Instagram

Moore is set to return to the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which reportedly resumed filming in July. Viewers are eagerly awaiting Bravo’s premiere date announcement.