Diddy and Loon Reunite, Show There’s Nothing But Love Between the Hip-Hop Mogul and His Former Artist

Almost two months after his release from prison, former Bad Boy artist Loon and the head Bad Boy in charge, Diddy, reunited, and the moment looked like it was filled with pure happiness.

When news of Loon’s release spread, Diddy welcomed the 45-year-old home on a post on The Shade Room and told his former artist to reach out, and it appears to have worked. The “I Need a Girl” rappers both posted images of their reunion, which a camera crew was on-hand to capture. The two were all smiles and gave each other big hugs before sitting down to catch up.

Diddy (left) and Loon (right) are all smiles after reconnecting. (Photo: @realloon2amir/Instagram)

After rumors that the two weren’t on the best of terms because of Loon’s stalled career growth under the Bad Boy umbrella, Loon cleared up any notions of animosity between the two men and even gave Diddy credit for helping him grow into the man that he is today.

“Everything is not what it seems,” Loon captioned his post. “After all that we’ve been through the love cannot be denied. We’ve travelled the world together, made millions together and at times we may not have always agreed, but by Allah, if I hadn’t experienced the things that we went through, I wouldn’t have become the man that I am today!”

Diddy shared his own positive caption with the same images on his Instagram page, writing, “Welcome home @realloon2amir!!! May we continue to uplift and inspire each other on our journeys through life. Love you King ✊🏿.”

Loon, born Chauncey Hawkins before changing his name to Amir Junaid Muhadith in 2008, was released from prison on July 29 after serving nine years of his 14-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin. His freedom came after he was granted an immediate compassionate release due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the health concerns it presented him while behind bars.

Fans were overjoyed to see the old friends reunite.

“You gotta smile looking at this! #Energy,” one happy follower wrote.

“This is what you call Boys to Men… what’s in the past is left in the past can’t change nothing but what we can do is grow, build and conquer wishing you… PEACE ✌🏾 LOVE 💕 & UNITY✊🏾🌏,” a second wrote.

“Super dope!!!” exclaimed a second. “I’m happy to see this🙌🏾💯 Har🌏lem…”

“This is a blessing! Look at the joy! Salute to you kool Loon,” a fourth remarked.

“GROWTH AND MATURITY AT ITS FINEST! ❤️❤️💯,” a fifth praised.

Loon retired from music when he converted to Islam in 2008 and has reportedly been spending most of his time with family since he’s been home.