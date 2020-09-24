Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole, Will Be In Prison Until December 2021

Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda could have been on his way home this month, but that won’t be happening because he was denied parole by the New York state Board of Parole on Tuesday, Sept. 15. He’ll now serve his full sentence and is set be released on Dec. 11, 2021, according to TMZ.

Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Pollard, was arrested in 2014 in Midtown Manhattan with members of his GS9 crew.

He was charged with reckless endangerment, weapons possession, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy to commit murder, with the last charge eventually being dropped. He then accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to seven years behind bars in 2016. Two of those years were shaved off for time served in jail.

Bobby Shmurda (left) will remain in prison until December 2021 after being denied parole. (Photo: @realbobbyshmurdags9 /Instagram)

The Epic Records signee broke onto the scene in 2014 after releasing his single “Hot N—-,” which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He then dropped his debut EP “Shmurda She Wrote” less than two months before being arrested. Shmurda never released a full-length album.

In July, Shmurda’s mother, Leslie Pollard, told TMZ that her son planned to tell the parole board that he would be focusing on music and keeping out of trouble if released.

She also said the rapper was going to explain in his hearing that he wants to create a documentary about his life that he believes will help keep kids on the proper path.

Shmurda’s parole hearing was supposed to be in August but was pushed back because of COVID-19. The 26-year-old has given several interviews since being locked up and said he’s been doing a lot of songwriting in prison.

“I got a lot of new s–t,” he told SiriusXM’s Hip Hop Nation over the phone in 2019. “I got a bunch of mixtapes. I got a bunch of albums ready. I’m just ready to go. I’m not even worried about that s–t. It’s just getting better and better.”