La La Anthony and Vanessa Bryant Do the #Don’tReactChallenge, Fans Rave Over Their Friendship: ‘Swear La La Is Everyone’s Bestie’

Sometimes you just need a fun girls’ night! La La Anthony and her friend Vanessa Bryant recently linked up and attempted the #Don’tReactChallenge on TikTok.

The “Power” actress and Vanessa both shared the clip to Instagram on Tuesday, July 28, writing in their caption, “Who do you think wins?” In the footage, the dynamic duo sits side by side in their comfortable clothing and smiles before the music begins.

La La Anthony and Vanessa Bryant attempt the #Don’tReactChallenge on TikTok. (Video Screenshot: @lala/Instagram)

To conquer the challenge, participants have to listen to a few throwback tunes without moving or reacting at all. La La and the Los Angeles native were slapped with “Back to Life” by Soul II Soul, “Joy and Pain” by Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, “Me, Myself & I” by De La Soul and “Feels Good” by Tony! Toni! Toné! The pair was holding back their laughter during the challenge, but La La broke down when the last song came on and started dancing.

Vanessa racked up numerous compliments from fans gushing over her happiness. “Good to see Vanessa in Good spirits ❤️🙏🏾,” someone wrote. Another fan said: “Awww glad she’s around positive energy and good vibes ❤️.” As previously reported, Vanessa’s husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash in January.

(From left to right): Vanessa Bryant and La La Anthony (Photos: @vanessabryant/Instagram, @lala/Instagram)

However, several other people couldn’t stop raving over their close bond. Comments such as “You can tell LaLa is a good person and friend ❤️” and “I swear La La Is Everyone’s bestie and I love to see it. Unproblematic Queen❤️” rolled in underneath the video.

La La Anthony (left) and Ciara (right) (Photo): @ciara/Instagram

La La certainly has quite a bit of A-list besties including Ciara, Kelly Rowland, and Kim Kardashian West. The mother of one always has her friends’ backs. She served as a bridesmaid in July 2016 when Ciara married Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. She also attended Ciara’s co-ed baby shower before the singer gave birth to her daughter Sienna Princess Wilson in 2017.

Model Brittny Gastineau, Kim Kardashian West and La La Anthony in Paris for Kim and Kanye West’s wedding (Photo: @kimkardashian/Instagram)

In 2014, the television personality flew out to Paris to attend Kim and Kanye West‘s wedding. The 39-year-old “KUWTK” reality star described La La as someone who is “always there” in an Instagram post from May 2014.