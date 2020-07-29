‘You Good for My Soul’: Reginae Carter Fans Gush Over Her ‘Chocolate Barbie’ Snapshot

Reginae Carter has fans obsessed with her beauty.

The 21-year-old actress flossed her gorgeous looks in a recent post. She uploaded a picture of herself posing outside in a sexy one-piece ensemble that showed off her shapely figure.

“Whatever is good for your soul , do that💋,” Carter wrote in her Instagram caption on Monday.

Reginae Carter @colormenae/Instagram

She donned a vibrant colorful romper as she posed underneath the sun. The young diva reverted to her signature, brown tresses and went for a minimal makeup finish.

The beauty’s IG photo received over 118,000 hearts and slew of compliments.

“Sheesh hi hun❤️ you look pretty stunning 💕 you mine bae you good for my soul,” a fan told Carter. Someone else said, “Look at bae yesss nae 😍 you & your mama be killing it! 💪🏾.”

“You can’t do no wrong huh 😍 giving me chocolate Barbie vibes,” another user commented on the star’s post. Another wrote, “It’s the shape for me sis! Nae nae u beautiful girl 😍 keep doing you.”

Carter’s beauty post comes a few days after she flaunted her hourglass figure on Instagram.

Reginae Carter poses in all-white getup. @colormenae/Instagram

She wore a white lace-up top and matching pants that hugged her curves. Carter posed from a side angle in her $1,200 Louis Vuitton sandals and showed off her derriere to the camera. Her post read, “Claiming that they pressure but I really ain’t pressed.”

She was clearly feeling herself and added in a separate post, “N–gas feel a type of way ’cause I do what I wanna😏While you were scared of sharks, I was posted with piranhas.”

Lori Harvey, Reginae Carter and Taina Williams (Photo): @loriharvey/Instagram, @colormenae/Instagram, @latainax3/Instagram

When the “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta” actress isn’t serving looks on the ‘Gram, she’s usually spending time with her friends.

She was recently seen partying with her bestie Taina Williams after fans speculated that they had an issue with each other. Carter’s mother Toya Johnson was happy to see the two girls hanging out and wrote via Instagram, “The girls came to see me. Y’all have fun.”