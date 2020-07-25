‘What’s That In the Back?’: Reginae Carter Turns Heads with Her Mind-Blowing Curves

Reginae Carter‘s body is a hot topic across social media.

The “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” star showed off her curves on Thursday, July 23 via Instagram, in her latest series of sexy photos posted to her social media account.

“Claiming that they pressure but I really ain’t pressed 😏,” the 21-year-old diva posted to her 5 million IG followers.

Reginae Carter @colormenae/Instagram

Carter posed outdoors for an impromptu photo shoot and displayed her curvy body in a white strap-up crop top and curve-hugging pants. She complemented her skin-baring ensemble with designer labels, wearing $1,200 Louis Vuitton monogram sandals in blue.

The reality star tugged on her bone straight tresses in her photo op while also placing a hand on her petite waist. IG users were blown away by Carter’s good looks, but they were more impressed with her hourglass figure.

“Oop what’s that in the back 🤪,” one person quipped. A second added, “Love your shape !! on another level🔥.”

“Sheesh Nae bae it’s the body for me nae🔥 looks like heavy booty cakes,” one fan wrote. Another followed with, “Well damn❤️ Reginae really glowed up tho😍 im here for it go head then sis.”

Carter and her body turned heads again after she modeled in sexy lingerie on July 11.

Reginae Carter rocks Savage X Fenty lingerie. @colormenae/Instagram

She sported a revealing bra and panty set that displayed her toned stomach, ample cleavage and her backside. Carter garnered more than 191,000 likes and captioned the candid snap, “I like to make & break the rules😏 #savagexambassador.”

Carter became an official ambassador for Rihanna‘s lingerie line in January. She told Page Six that her parents Toya Johnson and rapper Lil Wayne had mixed reactions about her modeling in a way that leaves her body exposed.

“When I first posted [the photos] my mom was like, ‘OK, don’t get too lively with the lingerie,’” Carter recalled Johnson saying. “My daddy never really mentioned it. I don’t know what he thinks about it, but my mom is like, ‘Right now, don’t take no more clothes off.’”