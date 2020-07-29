‘Wait, Did Fif Just Apologize to Someone?’: 50 Cent Shocks Fans with Apology to Megan Thee Stallion for Posting Meme About Shooting Incident

The year 2020 has delivered yet another unexpected turn of events that plenty are trying to wrap their heads around: 50 Cent, rapper, producer, and “king of petty,” has issued an apology.

The “Power” producer previously posted and deleted a meme making fun of Megan Thee Stallion‘s reported July 12 shooting incident, but has had a change of heart after tuning in to Meg’s first Instagram Live video since the alleged attack.

50 Cent apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion for posting a meme about her reported July 12 shooting/Photo Credit: @theestallion/Instagram; @50Cent/Instagram

“👀Damn I didn’t think this shit was real,” he wrote in a post. “It sounded so crazy @theestallion i’m glad your feeling better and i hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if i knew you was really hurt sorry.”

50 Cent’s apology left fans stunned at the realization that he even knew how to offer one, and they expressed their shock in his comments.

“50 apologized? Unbelievable,” commented a surprised fan.

“Fif said sorry? This will never happen again 😂,” joked another.

“Wait, did Fif just apologize to someone?,” asked a third.

“I’ve never seen this man apologize before 😂,” a fourth noted.

“2020 is definitely different when the king of petty is apologizing 😩,” wrote a fifth follower.

The “Candy Shop” rapper recently caught some heat from The Fresh Prince himself for trolling Will Smith after an episode of “Red Table Talk” that featured him and wife Jada Pinkett Smith discussing what she referred to as her “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.

Posting a DM conversation between him and Smith, 50 Cent referenced Pinkett-Smith’s sexual relationship with Alsina writing, “Then she said only SHE can give permission for somebody to blow her back out,” to which Smith simply replied, “F**k you 50.” He jokingly played coy in his caption writing “what I do?” but unlike Meg’s meme, all of the jokes he posted about Will are still up on his page.