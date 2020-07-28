Teyana Taylor Flexes Her Seventh-Month Baby Bump In Sexy New Video

Teyana Taylor arguably has one of the best bodies in Hollywood, and even with a seven-month baby bump the songstress still has fans gushing over her physique. The “Bare With Me” singer uploaded a sexy video of herself showing off her baby bump on Monday, July 27, on Instagram that has gained over 500,000 views just one day after its upload.

“First off which one of y’all heaux wasn’t tryna let me be great yesterday? Stopping the music and sh—t!” the actress captioned the clip of herself in a nude bra and sweatpants as she belly rolled to Ciara’s 2006 hit single “Promise.” The actress continued, “Cici got me feeling all sexy 7months preggo! Second, it’s the belly… & the button fah me. Third I’m mad f—king aggy yo lmao.”

Teyana Taylor shows off baby bump at seven months. (Photo @teyanataylor/ Instagram)

The soon-to-be mother of two finished her caption with a shameless plug of her recent collab with makeup giant MAC. “P.S. the #MACteyantaylor lipgloss & liner is littyyyyyy!!!”

Fans flooded the comments with heart-eyes emojis, crying laughing emojis and joked about the way she made her belly dance. One fan wrote, “Teeeeeeeeeeyyyy, it’s the belly pop lock for me.” While another user commented, “Yessss the belly roll WITH the baby! Lol!!! Baby probably in there like…ok here she go again.”

A third wrote, “[five crying laughing emojis] that belly tik is sending me hahaha you look BAMB tho [kissing emoji].”

In June Taylor announced during her video for “Wake Up Love” that she and Iman Shumpert were expecting their second child. In the visual, the couple was spotted lying together in bed while staring into each other’s eyes in a dream-like setting. As Taylor sings to Shumpert, who is also featured on the song, she showed off her pregnant belly alongside their 4-year-old daughter Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr (bka Junie), who can be seen hugging and kissing her mother’s stomach.

Taylor announced the video’s release on her Instagram page with a warm message to her hubby saying, “Though you are the love of my life, my king, my husband & an amazing father YOU ARE STILL A BLACK MAN FIRST, before anything.”

She continued, “And that’s the risk I take as you leave my side and out the door every single day. I could have lost you yesterday. I could lose you today. I could lose you tomorrow. The sadness of our planet has corrupted mankind’s ability to make empowering decisions. Darkened, but not by the sun; WE still stand up in assembly and cry for help.”

The model concluded her caption reflecting on her love for Shumpert, calling him the “protector.” “For these are the reasons I have broken down my defenses; I hear you, I see you, I love you. You have adopted the role of being our protector. To our girls, the name father is another name for what we created, love. For I will never rue the love inside of my heart because I have a King to uphold and Queens to raise.”