‘Still the Best of Friends’: Teyana Taylor Confirms Separation from Iman Shumpert After Seven Years of Marriage, Denies Infidelity Was the Cause

After weeks of letting internet bloggers run rampant with rumors about her marriage to Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor finally provided some “clarity” into what’s going on.

Teyana Taylor reveals she and her husband Iman Shumpert split “a while” ago following rumors or infidelity. (Photo: @teyanataylor/Instagram)

On Sunday, Sep. 17, Taylor called the former NBA player her “bestie” while sharing that the two have been “separated” for a while. She explained that there are multiple “reasons” for their separation, but cheating was not one of them.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure,” she captioned an Instagram post. “We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.”

The 32-year-old mother of two said the only reason she chose to speak is to directly address “the narratives” and rumors that were “getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved.”

She continued, “We just keep y’all a——s out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise.”

“I hope this provided some clarity for y’all,” added Taylor. “Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye.”

Fans have taken note of rumors and allegations floating around the internet. Many believed that Taylor and Shumpert had an open relationship due to the couple previously admitting they invite other partners into their bedroom.

But solo images of Shumpert surrounded by women in bikinis and a video of another woman wearing his chain have raised many eyebrows.

Taylor and Iman are often public with their love, but many have also noticed they have not been spotted out publicly together in months.

The two, who share two daughters, Iman “Junie” Tayla Shumpert Jr. and Rue Rose, are also known to gush over each other’s accomplishments and endeavors in posts on social media. But that hasn’t been the case lately.

“The Album” songstress has been busy posting about her music performances, runway shows, and her many fashion endeavors. The last post she shared of or with Shumpert was in September for their youngest daughter’s birthday. Their Virgo baby had a Coachella-themed birthday party dubbed “Ruechella,” with both of her parents in attendance.

For Shumpert’s 33rd birthday in June, Taylor still referred to him her “best friend” in a celebratory post on Instagram.

She concluded by calling “The Chi” actor “One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received.”

As for Shumpert, his last family post was shared on Christmas 2022 and his last online tribute to Taylor arrived in May for Mother’s Day. He shared another post about her following the success of her lead role in “A Thousand and One Times.” Outside of that, the Chicago native has shared promo clips from his time on BET’s “College Hill: Celebrity Edition,” his music, and his podcast, “Iman Amongst Men.”

There were other rumors about Shumpert cheating in 2022, which allegedly triggered Taylor’s attempted drug overdose and caused her to be hospitalized in November 2021. At the time, she was traveling for her “The Last Rose Petal Farewell Tour.”

The “We Got Love” reality star denied all claims then, and Taylor explained that she rarely consumes alcohol due to health issues. She has been open in the past about having surgery to remove lumps from her breasts, complications during pregnancy, and her personal battle with postpartum depression.

