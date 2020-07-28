‘Slick With It’: Eva Marcille Shows Off Her Baby Hairs

Eva Marcille‘s flawless looks and unique hairstyles during cycle three of “America’s Next Top Model” validated her as one of the biggest trendsetters in the modeling world. The former cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” recently made a few fans want to mimic her hairdo when she shared a photo to Instagram that showed her flaunting her laid and slayed baby hairs.

Taken from the front, the image shows Eva sporting blond box braids with colorful rubber bands and wavy full edges. The gorgeous mother of three opted for a natural look, going mostly makeup free and wearing false eyelashes. Eva donned a denim jacket with a leopard print cross-body bag on this particular day. Like a true supermodel, the 35-year-old California native struck her pose by smizing at the camera. “Baby hairs🌻” she wrote in her caption on Sunday, July 26.

Eva Marcille flaunting her full baby hairs (Photo: @evamarcille/Instagram)

Some people instantly gravitated toward the photo and complimented the reality star over her neatly styled baby hairs. One person wrote underneath the image: “Ok slick with it👌🏾,” while someone else commented: “Those ARE BABY HAIRS FR😍😍😍😍.” A third person asked: “What do you use on your baby hairs? It’s so cute,” followed by another person who gushed: “Slaying them!!!😍”

Eva’s hair always looks incredible, and she suggested in a 2012 interview with Essence that celebrity makeup artist Terrell Mullin is the man behind the magic. “I have a cousin named Terrell Mullin and he’s my makeup artist and hairstylist, so I actually lucked out. He is the best in the business and he has to do my hair and makeup, he has no choice,” she said while laughing.

Eva Marcille modeling her full edges (Photo: @evamarcille/Instagram)

At the time of the interview, Eva had recently dyed her dark brown locks to a platinum blond hairstyle.The “Sister Code” actress went on to suggest that she feels more confident with her lighter hair. “I exude a lot of my confidence through my hair. My hair reflects what I’m going through and how I feel. So it was time to go back to the blond,” she stressed.