‘I Love You’: Ciara Gives First Look at Son Win Wilson

Ciara is showing the world her newborn son’s face just days after giving birth! The 34-year-old singer and her husband Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson welcomed their baby boy Win Harrison Wilson on Thursday.

One day after the couple announced that their son made his debut into the world, Ciara shared an adorable photo on Instagram that showed her bundle of joy taking a nap. In the image, Win is wearing a black onesie and a custom made hat with his name embellished in white letters. To make the photo even more captivating, baby Win struck his pose by placing his fingers near his chin. “I Love You,” the mother of three captioned the Saturday, July 25, image.

Ciara shows off her son Win Harrison Wilson’s face for the first time. @ciara/Instagram)



Ciara announced their baby’s arrival on Friday, during which she posted a video on Instagram of her singing “Happy Birthday” to Win while wearing a black mask and cradling her son against her chest. She revealed that her baby was born weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

The 31-year-old NFL star also shared the exciting news by posting a selfie from the hospital with his wife and their son. “Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!” he wrote alongside the image.

Russell Wilson, Ciara, and Win Harrison Wilson at the hospital. (Photo: @dangerusswilson/Instagram)

Ciara and Russell first revealed that they were expecting their second child together when the “Level Up” artist posted a photo on Instagram in January that showed her baring her baby bump. “No. 3” she captioned the image, which was taken by the athlete.

Ciara announces that she is pregnant with her third child and second with her husband Russell Wilson. (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

In April, the couple had a gender reveal in their backyard, where they announced that their baby would be a boy. Ciara and Russell tied the knot in July 2016 and had their now-3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson the following year. The pair raise Ciara’s 6-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Future.

Ciara was originally due in August, so their pride and joy made his entrance a few weeks early.