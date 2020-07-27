‘Glad They Made Up’: Fans Go Into a Frenzy Seeing Reginae Carter and Taina Williams Partying Together

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

“T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” reality diva and rapper Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter and the stepdaughter of rapper Fabolous, Taina Williams, were spotted having a “ladies night” Saturday.

The Shade Room posted images of the girls out and then reposted Carter’s mother Toya Johnson’s video of Carter, Williams, and another friend leaving out.

Fans can see Williams wrapping her arm around Carter’s neck and kissing her on the cheek as Carter sings lyrics to a song.

“T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” reality star Reginae Carter (left) partying with Taina Williams (right).

In Johnson’s video, she records the trio leaving the house and says: “The girls came to see me. Y’all have fun.”

Social media users were ecstatic to see Williams and Carter back together.

“Love to see BLACK SISTAS hang together🤣🤣.”

“Glad they made up!! You need ur girlfriends.”

“I’m so happy to see them exhibiting their closeness so y’all can calm tf down 😒😒😒.”

“Glad to see they back on good terms ❤️.”

“Yes, we love a cute girls night 🥰.”

“🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Real friends😫😍.”

While many fans were happy to see the two “make up,” Carter explained in May of this year that there was never an issue between her, Williams or Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter Lori Harvey.

(From left) Amaya Colon, Taina Williams, Asia Carter and Lori Harvey. @latainax3/Instagram

Carter’s now-deleted Instagram Story came after Harvey celebrated Cinco de Mayo with Williams, Amaya Colon, and Asia Carter. Carter was nowhere in sight in the post, leading many to believe there was an issue among the girls.

“Doggone, I’mma speak on it now. Stop saying I don’t fit in, OK? Stop making up stories, OK guys? One, I have no problems with nobody, like, nobody. Like, it’s, um, it’s for real. I have no problems with anybody, OK? I have no problems with Taina; I have no problems with Lori, I have no problems with Asia,” Carter said.

“They are all my fr — they are all cool. … They are all my friends. We’re cool, we talk … we … it’s no problem. So for ya’ll to tell me how I don’t fit in with a group when them girls live in L.A. together, y’all, I live in Atlanta, OK? I live in Atlanta. So I can’t — I can’t show my beach body. I can’t show my beach body so, like, I can’t be in the pictures. So that’s what it is,” she concluded.

Fans weren’t buying Carter’s explanation, because in April she explained in an interview with Bossip that she and Williams drifted apart as friends.

However, she said that they all still love each other despite Carter unfollowing Williams on Instagram early in the year.

Regardless, the girls showed last night that there’s nothing but love between the two.