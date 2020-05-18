‘For the Culture’: Keyshia Cole Expresses Excitement Over Instagram Music Battle with Ashanti

Keyshia Cole and Ashanti practically ruled the early 2000s with their classic R&B hits.

In the Instagram Live music battle series, Verzuz, started by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, a slew of musicians, music producers and songwriters have provided fans nostalgic memories with their legendary songs. On May 17, folks witnessed rappers Nelly and Ludacris go at it with their popular tracks, while Instagram users deemed both artists a winner.

Keyshia Cole (L) and Ashanti (R) @keyshiacole and @ashanti/Instagram

In a recent Instagram live session between Fat Joe and Ashanti, the “Foolish” singer said, at the suggestion of Joe, that she’d be down to go toe-to-toe with Cole in an open music battle.

“Listen, if they want to see it, I ain’t mad,” Ashanti said.

Cole said she was onboard with the battle after fans sent her a song list of her and Ashanti’s hit singles from the 2000s. On Sunday, May 17, the mother of two wrote via Instagram, “My fans sent me this @timbaland @therealswizzz @ashanti @verzuztv is this accurate 😩🤔”

Fans make a list of Keyshia Cole’s and Ashanti’s hits. @keyshiacole/Instagram

Cole’s fans expressed excitement.

“Let’s do it! 👑 I got my own list but this is 🔥For the culture 🙌🏾🙌🏾”

“Im ready for this Now THIS is a match!!! I will sing EVERY single song”

“Yessss bring it on and they’re both libras!! I love me some Keyshia and Ashanti. I can’t wait to see this happen”

“I’m getting them Jill/Erykah vibes. Would be a dope battle sis I put my money on you tho for sure 💯🔥 Where is the petition to make this happen?”

“Please make this happen!!! Yo THIS is a GREAT battle ❗️You got vibes and hits! I’m down with this!!! These songs are a no brainer. My sis @keyshiacole for the win”

“Let’s gone ahead and put this in the works. Come on Kc, y’all need to do the battle!! I’m wanting this soooooo bad!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽”

Neither Cole nor Ashanti have yet to confirm the highly anticipated music battle between each other. If they do, it would be the second female Verzuz battle, after Jill Scott and Erykah Badu.

Keyshia Cole and Ashanti collaborated with each other in 2012 on Cole’s single “Woman to Woman.”