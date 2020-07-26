‘She’s Beautiful Just Like Her Mommy’: Gabrielle Union’s Adorable Picture with Her Daughter Kaavia Leaves Fans Gushing

If you haven’t been keeping with Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia James’ Instagram account, you’re missing out. Kaavia, who has been nicknamed “shady baby,” has already gained over 1.3 million Instagram followers, and with sassy captions for days, fans can’t help but gush over the adorable 17-month-old. Yet it was a recent photo shared on her mom’s personal page that got fans blowing up the comments section.

Earlier last week, Union shared two photos of herself and Kaavia enjoying a cute mommy-daughter moment outside. Union was sporting a gorgeous white linen dress accompanied by a green headscarf, while Kaavia was seemingly enjoying the sun, shirtless and wearing a precious expression. “Always a vibe @kaaviajames,” the actress captioned the sweet photos.

Fans couldn’t help but praise Kaavia on her overload of cuteness. One user wrote, “She’s such a cutie [red heart emoji].” She added, “She looks like her daddy, but she’s transforming into you, it’s funny how that happens.”

Another fan wrote, “I love this baby’s facial expressions. Always a mood [red heart emoji].” Meanwhile, a third wrote, “Strike a pose and smile you cute little cupcakes.” Other fans and celebrity friends flooded the comments section with heart eye emojis and red hearts.

During an interview with Parents Magazine, Union spoke candidly about her new life with baby Kaavia. “We enjoy every moment,” the actress expressed. “But days fly by in a blur of life. It’s like watching a clip in fast-forward. I’m like, ‘No, I’m still in it!’”

At the time, Union revealed that things weren’t so easy, but life as a stepmom helped her in certain instances in a massive way. “An upside of being 46 and having been a stepparent is I give myself permission to be human,” Union explained. She added, “When I need a minute to return emails or cry or mindlessly scroll social media, I’ll take it. I’m not trying to be a perfect parent.”

In November 2018, Wade and Union announced on their Instagram account that they had welcomed their first child together via surrogate. The pair shared a set of family photos from the hospital. “A LOVELY DAY We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” Union captioned the snap.