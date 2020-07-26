Kandi Burruss Say ‘It Would Suck’ If Nene Leakes Did Not Return for Season 13 of ‘RHOA’

Nene Leakes and Kandi Burruss don’t always see eye to eye, but that doesn’t mean the singer and songwriter wants Nene to quit “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” During a July 19 interview with Hollywood Life, Kandi shared that the cast is currently filming season 13 of the hit reality show and explained that she would love to see the OG housewife return for the upcoming season.

“Listen, she and I, we’re like oil and water sometimes, but I definitely would love for her to be back,” Kandi said. “I definitely feel like she is a major part of this show. I feel like it would suck if she decided not to come back. I feel like why wouldn’t she come back, but I feel like ultimately that is up to her, so we’ll see. … I have not talked to Nene either, and I do not know what her plans are, so I don’t know and honestly …”

(Left) Nene Leakes and (Right) Kandi Burruss (Photo): @neneleakes/Instagram, @kandi/Instagram

Nene’s future on the Bravo show has been up in the air since she stormed out of part 2 of the season 12 “RHOA” reunion and did not return for the finale. The Swagg Boutique owner expressed her frustrations on Instagram, sharing that she wasn’t happy on the show because she felt like she was attacked by the cast and held to a different standard than the other women.

Nene addressed the speculation in a Saturday, July 18 Instagram Live chat, explaining that she will announce where she stands with the show soon. “If I told you the way I was treated, you would not believe it,” she said. “Same with Tamar [Braxton]. I’d love to say more but I’m afraid it won’t be received well then I won’t get the support I need,” she added. “I have remained quiet. I haven’t said anything on it but it’s coming. I will be speaking. I have the right people to speak. Wait for it.”

Eva Marcille announced in June that she was leaving the show after two seasons because she wants to pursue other opportunities. Considering that there is an opening on the show, some people assumed that former “RHOA” star Shereé Whitfield was returning to the show as Eva’s full-time replacement. Kandi, however, shared that she wasn’t sure if Shereé reclaimed her peach.

Kandi Burruss with Shereé Whitfield (Photo: @kandi/Instagram)

“Honestly, I don’t know. As it is now, I haven’t talked to Shereé in a little while, but that’s my girl. If she was to come back, I think that would be fun. It would be cool,” Kandi stressed. “We’re so early in taping I wouldn’t know who’s coming back and who’s not. I know that they have thought about bringing new people on, but I don’t know who those people are yet.”

The “Xscape” alum then went on to suggest that she hasn’t seen any of cast because they are currently filming in their own homes and shared that they haven’t started filming their group scenes.