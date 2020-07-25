‘Bomb Af’: Fans Gush Over Masika Kalysha’s Rainbow Hair

Masika Kalysha drastically switched up her hair in a recent social media post, trading in her signature black curly locks for a bright purple wig with streaks of yellow hair and vibrant blue roots. Masika debuted the new shade in a series of old photos that she posted to Instagram on Friday, July 24.

In one image Masika is wearing a nude tank top and jeans. The former “Love and Hip Hip: Hollywood” cast member looked glamorous with her face full of makeup, sporting a sexy blue smoky eye with winged eyeliner and a brown pout. With the help of her shimmery gold highlighter and amazing contour, the 35-year-old mother of one had a radiant, sun-kissed glow. She completed her outfit with a gold chain and crystal-studded pendant and two apparently diamond earrings. “This hair and this pre quarantine body Lawrd jebus 😩 gimmie 21 days… watch me werk 💪🏽 😘,” she captioned the image.

Masika Kalysha showing off her rainbow hair. @masikakalysha/Instagram

The Chicago native received numerous compliments from fans about her rainbow hair. Someone wrote, “Bomb af…. the best hair so far🔥,” while another person noted, “Yasss definitely the hair❤️.” A third user said: “Not a lot of women can rock that multi color hair. I love this pic❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

But several people claimed that her figure captured their attention as comments like “Your body right now looks great.. delicious.. stop playin 😭” and “Your body is beautiful..I wish I was built like you…” rolled in underneath the post. Masika may have indulged in a few unhealthy snacks during her shelter-in-place days, but the former video vixen is determined to lose any weight she apparently gained since staying at home.

Masika Kalysha modeling her rainbow hair in a sexy lingerie outfit. (Photo: @masikakalysha/Instagram)

On Thursday, July 23, the singer and songwriter shared a video on Instagram that showed her pulling a slew of heavy weights while performing a set of squats. “Squats not shots,” she captioned the footage. Masika typically tends to follow a firm meal plan and appears to live healthy lifestyle along with her 4-year-old daughter Khari Barbie Maxwell. The reality star revealed in a 2017 Facebook post that Khari, who was 1 at the time, followed a strict vegetarian diet.

Khari Barbie Maxwell and her mother Masika Kalysha. (Photo: @kharibarbie/Instagram)

“So everyone’s been asking me what I feed Khari,” the message read. “She on an all organic vegetarian diet. I make sure she gets all her food groups I replace meat with plant based protein. I make all her food from scratch. But I’m super busy so I make it super easy.”