‘To Whom Do We Send Resumes?’: Serena Williams’ Daughter Becomes Partial Owner of Professional Women’s Soccer Team

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian are getting their 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. started in sports early. Already, she’s bypassing athlete to partial owner of a professional women’s soccer team.

The new squad, coming to Los Angeles, California, is part of the National Women’s Soccer League and being called Angel City for now until an official name is released. News of Ohanian Jr.’s involvement came from the toddler’s own Twitter page on Tuesday, July 21. “Proud owner Angel City,” the announcement read. The Athletic reports that Williams’ daughter is now the youngest person to be a professional sports team owner.

Serena Williams’ daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is now the partial owner of a new professional women’s soccer team. (Photo: MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images)

Angel City was founded by mostly women, according to NWSL, and some of the original investors besides Williams and her daughter include actresses Uzo Aduba, Eva Longoria, Jessica Chastain, and Williams’ husband, who led the investment through his venture capital firm Initialized Capital.

The Reddit co-founder said that his excitement about investing has to do with placing a spotlight on professional female sports and giving his daughter a chance to see that light burn bright.

“I am proud to be a part of this wonderful group working to bring a women’s professional football club to Los Angeles,” said Ohanian in a statement. “Chiefly, because I’m a fan of the game, but also because I believe there is massive potential for the sport and it’s been undervalued by too many people for far too long. As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my two-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front row seat to this revolution. I’m personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women’s sports is important to my wife and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter.”

News of Ohanian Jr.’s partial ownership was also shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, July 22, with a lot of congratulatory messages coming her way.

Angel City will start playing in Spring 2022.