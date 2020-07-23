‘This Doesn’t Even Look Like Riley’: Riley Burruss’ TikTok with Mom Kandi Goes Left When Fans Get Nosey

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Riley Burruss has fans shocked and confused by her nearly unrecognizable looks in a TikTok video with her mom, Kandi.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her 17-year-old daughter showed off their dance moves in a video, and in the captions Riley warned fans “don’t come for our dancing chile🤣 .” The mother-daughter duo killed their cute routine to Jazmine Robinson’s single ‘Tik Tok,’ but little did Riley know that those moves were the furthest thing from viewers’ minds after watching.

Kandi Burruss and her daughter/twin Riley Burruss share an unbreakable bond. (Photo: @rileyburruss/Instagram)

Instead, they were more focused on Riley’s face, which many fans noted looked a little different than what they’re used to.

Eagle-eyed followers wasted no time calling out Riley’s appearance, asking whether she’d gotten a nose job or simply had some serious contouring going on.

“This doesn’t even look like Riley lol,” pointed out one fan.

“Is it just me or is her nose a slimmer ?” a second wondered.

“did she get her nose done ?” asked a third.

“Wait is that contour or a new nose 😳,” a fourth confused person asked.

“You look different.. 👀,” noted a fifth.

When she’s not posting videos with her mom, the recent high school graduate is preparing to begin her freshman year of college at New York University.

Kandi and Riley Burruss killed this TikTok dance routine, but fans were more distracted by Riley’s look. @rileyburruss/Instagram



Although her traditional graduation festivities were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kandi made sure to give her oldest baby a celebration she wouldn’t forget. The entrepreneur and boss mom had a colorful yard display set up in front of their home so that relatives could drive by and congratulate their graduate while remaining safe and socially distant.