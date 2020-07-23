‘Safaree Can’t Hold It Down by Himself’: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Ryan Henry Leaves Fans Ecstatic After He Creates OnlyFans Page

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ryan Henry is the latest reality star to create an OnlyFans account, and online users can barely contain themselves.

The “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star is a real charmer with the ladies, and a looker on top of that. Therefore, it came as no surprise when he uploaded a flyer urging Instagram users to subscribe to his OnlyFans page.

“Well… not for y’all… it’s for THEM.. BIO 🙏🏽😎,” Henry captioned the July 23 post.

Ryan Henry. @ryanhenrytattoo/Instagram

The 9MAG owner posed shirtless on the flyer, showing off his tattoo-covered chest, abs and muscles. His sexy snap received more than 30,000 likes and slew of comments from fans lusting over his image.

“Oh gosh if it’s not nut videos i don’t want it,” one fan quipped. A second added, “I guess I have a reason to start an account now…lol 👀 i’m definitely subscribing.”

“Look , I have never subscribed for anything like this, but YOU convinced me ! *clicks the link. 😂😍,” another person commented. “Yep, I’m paying for this content.”

Someone else mentioned “Love and Hip Hop” star and sex symbol Safaree Samuels, writing, “Good. Safaree can’t hold it down all by himself 😂.”

Henry is one of many reality TV stars who’ve joined OnlyFans as a way to earn additional income.

Others include Blac Chyna, Safaree Samuels and his wife Erica Mena, Masika Kalysha, Tahiry Jose, Alexis Skyy, and more.

Ryan Henry. @ryanhenrytattoo/Instagram

The subscription service, which features mostly adult content, is based in London and allows content creators to earn money from subscribers.

OnlyFans is just one of Henry’s multiple sources of income. He’s currently filming season 6 of “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” and owns tattoo shop 9MAG. Although he’s all about working hard, the father of one still allows himself to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

Henry was recently spotted partying on a yacht with a group of his closest friends. He posted a photo of himself and his crew to Instagram on July 21 and wrote, “More life living with my ppl… long as we all smiling it’s LOVE! 100ft yacht sh-t, put them lil tugboats up at playpen 😎… #9MAG.”