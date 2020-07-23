‘I Want to Share the Real Me’: Porsha Williams Ready to Tell Her Story In Her First Book, ‘The Pursuit of Porsha’

Porsha Williams made her splash onto the reality television scene in 2012 with her hit show “The Real Housewives of Atlanta“ and hasn’t slowed down since. The 39-year-old Georgia native is a mother to 1-year-old Pilar Jhena’ McKinley, a fiancée to businessman Dennis McKinley, a talent on “Dish Nation,” and next year she will be a published author!

Porsha announced in a Tuesday, July 21, Instagram post that she is working on her first book, “The Pursuit of Porsha.” Taking to social media with a screenshot of her interview with People and a meme with the phrase “Praise Him!!” written across a young boy, the reality star opened up about her memoir. “📚This has been a long time coming🥺❤️🙏🏾….excited to finally announce I am working on my first BOOK!!!” she wrote in her caption.

According to People, the autobiography will touch on important moments and issues, including difficult memories, private tragic experiences, secrets from her childhood, and financial hardships that have shaped her to become the woman she is today. The granddaughter of late civil rights activist Hosea Williams explained that she wants to show readers how they can heal from their darkest times and find strength from within. The memoir is set to be released in September 2021.

“Putting yourself out there in these times can be both a blessing and curse,” Porsha said in a statement with the outlet. “I want to share the real me and my story here, including both my trials as well as my many blessings.”

“I am more than a soundbite or a headline or a rumor,” she added. “I’m a strong Black woman who has triumphed over adversity and owned every single one of my mistakes. My story is a journey of passion, faith, and discovery.”

Porsha Williams (Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram)

Porsha recently made the news when she and some 86 others were arrested on Tuesday, July 14, for protesting on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s lawn in an attempt to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. Everyone at the protest was charged with intimidating a participant in a legal process, criminal trespass in the third degree, and disorderly conduct in the second degree. One day later prosecutors added a felony to the intimidating a participant in a legal process offence. The extra charge was dropped on Friday, July 17.