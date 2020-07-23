‘F–k Aging Huh?’: Toya Johnson Makes Heads Turn with Her Simple Beauty Snap

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Toya Johnson is aging quite gracefully.

The 36-year-old mother flaunted her good looks in front of her 8 million followers and posted a gorgeous video selfie to Instagram on Tuesday, July 21. Seemingly makeup-free, Johnson sported a tee with singer Aaliyah printed on it and rocked her wavy tendrils in a sleek bun.

Johnson appeared to be in her Mercedes-Benz G Class SUV when she recorded the video. Along with the clip, the brown-eyed beauty boasted about her polished look.

Toya Johnson flossed her gorgeous looks. @toyajohnson/Instagram

“That slick back natural ponytail is super sexy. I don’t know how to act now that my hair is growing back. 😜” Johnson wrote in her caption.

She panned the camera over her face and hair, turning from side to side.

Over 91,000 people loved the “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” star’s post, mentioning how youthful she looked.

One person complimented Johnson and wrote, “So f–k aging huh? need to find me a toya. Ya heard me!!!.. one bad lil Soulja right chea!!!…😍.”

Another person added, “So beautiful and young looking 😍 you on your pretty behavior just glowing 😍.”

“Toya is a gorgeous woman ❤️ Love a good slick back!” someone else commented. “Sis needs to drop tat skincare line.”

Another Instagram user remarked, “I don’t give damn what marriage she’s on. She beautiful to me. Inside and out. She looks at least 23.”

Toya Johnson. @toyajohnson/Instagram

Johnson stunned fans again with her beautiful appearance on July 13 after she uploaded a fitness pic of herself.

She posed in green and blue fitness wear and wrote in her caption, “Hit the trail with my bestie in my workout set. #wnm💪🏾.”

As of late, Johnson and her fiancé Robert “Red” Rushing have been working out together.

The television personality chronicled how they worked out on a mountain a few weeks ago and wrote, “Pushing this stroller up the mountain today was tough as hell but I made it to the top. @mrrushlife worked my last nerve today but I love it. I needed that extra push. #wnm #familyworkout #wnmfatburner.”