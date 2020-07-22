Elise Neal Says That Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Unhappy Marriage Ruined Her Experience on ‘All of Us’

Elise Neal has a theory about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: They were unhappy in their marriage long before August Alsina came into their lives.

Neal, who played in “All of Us,” a sitcom executive produced by the Smiths, said the famed couple brought their unhappiness to the set, which to this day she doesn’t appreciate.

Elise Neal (left) said that Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith (right) made her experience on the show “All of Us” miserable. (Photos: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images, Jesse Grant Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

In an interview posted on YouTube on July 19, Neal said the couple’s sad feelings from their marriage carried over to the “All Of Us” set and it truly affected her.

“If someone is unhappy, they spread that unhappiness to others,” Neal told Viral Hip Hop News at the 1:25 mark. “I wasn’t happy on that set because people treated me in a way that I could tell that they were unhappy.”

“If they decide that they’re going to come together and that’s the type of marriage that they want and they’re OK with that, we are not able to judge that,” she continued. “What I am going to judge is if I come to work for people and they bring that unhappiness on others, like myself, and I felt that and received that on that set, and that’s sad to me.”

Neal left the show in 2005 after a significant portion of her salary dropped due to budget cuts. Before joining “All of Us” as the character Tia Jewel, she starred in “The Hughleys,” an ABC sitcom that also starred D. L. Hughley.

During her interview, Neal said that after coming off the “Hughleys,” she thought her experience on “All of Us” would be just as positive.

“If you’re in a marriage that’s their choice to do whatever the hell they want to do in that marriage. That’s not even for us to judge,” she stated.

“But if you bring other entities in. If you have a young man enter your relationship and then now he’s not happy, or if you have other people that are in the relationship and then they’re happy but also you come outside and you try to do work and you’re working with other individuals and you’re not happy, I just need y’all to find that happy,” she added. “Leave me alone. … I don’t want you to bring that on me, because it’s not my fault that you’re not happy.”

Neal’s interview comes on the heels of Alsina revealing to radio personality Angela Yee that he had a romantic relationship with Jada, one that Will approved. Rumors have been floating around about Jada and Alsina being involved for years.

Jada admitted to the relationship earlier this month on her “Red Table Talk” series, which she labeled an “entanglement.” The “Set It Off” star said the fling happened four and a half years ago when she and Will were separated and she was extremely unhappy.

Neal’s interview caused a firestorm afterward, and it seems that she didn’t like that her words about the Smiths were highlighted. NeighboorhoodTalk posted a clip of the interview, and she left a message in the commenta section.

“Ha! Fake news, I dont do interviews to do that kids, I hate that the world wants to take 2 minutes and run with that,” wrote Neal. “The interview was to Promote my Film on BET “ALL IN ” ( aired the next day) messy ain’t me, and my peace and well being will always be most important, & I shine on always yall be blessed but get it correct ok?”

“All of Us,” which also starred Duane Martin and LisaRaye McCoy, ran from 2003-2007. It aired on UPN for the first three seasons and then on The CW in 2006.