‘A True Black Queen’: Ciara Shows Off Her Afro and Baby Bump

Ciara is due in a matter of weeks, but that’s not stopping her from dressing up and having an at-home photo shoot. The singer, who is currently pregnant with her third child and second with her NFL star husband Russell Wilson, looked fabulous in a photo she shared on Instagram on Tuesday, July 21 that showed her proudly baring her baby bump.

Taken from the front, the image shows the 34-year-old singer wearing a black pleather outfit, including a one-strap bandeau top and pants. The gorgeous mama wore her hair in an Afro and struck her pose by gazing at the camera. Thanks to her golden bronzer and brown lipstick, Ciara had a sun-kissed glow on top of her radiant appearance as a result of her pregnancy. She topped off her look with a gold necklace and star-shaped earrings. “#Rooted,” she captioned the photo.

Ciara proudly showing off her baby bump (Photo: @ciara/Instagram)

Some people went absolutely crazy over how amazing the “Level Up” artist looked. One user wrote in the comments: “Yes God Black Queen ! Looking like a True Black Queen 😍,” while another fan said: “Wow black girl magic 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Somebody else expressed that she loved her hair, writing “Afro centric QUEEN!!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👑 your afro is everything.”

Ciara and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback announced in January that they’re expecting their second child together, and revealed in April that their baby would be a boy. The couple tied the knot in July 2016 and are parents to their 3-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson. Ciara is also a mother to her 6-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future. As the Texas native gears up to give birth, Russell has been one of the NFL players voicing his concern about playing in the upcoming season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russell Wilson (left, center) holds daughter Sienna Princess Wilson as wife Ciara (right) holds son Future Zahir Wilburn. (Photo: @ciara/ Instagram)

“I am concerned. My wife is pregnant. @NFL Training camp is about to start,” Russell tweeted on Sunday, July 19. “And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay.” Russell’s message came less than 24 hours after the league said it would start training camps on July 28 as scheduled and plan to play a full 2020/2021 season.