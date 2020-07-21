‘Kanye Is Very Ill’: ‘Married to Medicine Los Angeles’ Star Dr. Imani Speaks on Kanye West’s Mental Health Following His Rally and Tweets

Dr. Imani from ‘Married to Medicine Los Angeles’ Addresses Kanye West’s Mental Health After His Harriet Tubman Statement and Tweets

Kanye West has hijacked much of the news in the past two weeks after making various statements on and offline. He has a new album coming this week titled “DONDA,” so a cynical observer might say that his actions have been nothing more than well-thought-out self-promotion, as he’s created similar attention-grabbing moments in the past before releasing an album.

But “Married to Medicine Los Angeles” star Dr. Imani Walker, who’s trained in general adult psychiatry, believes that West’s behavior isn’t about promoting an album, it has to do with him being ill and needing serious help.

“Married to Medicine Los Angeles” star Dr. Imani Walker (left) addressed Kanye West’s (right) mental health in a series of Twitter messages. (Photos: @doctor.imani/Instagram, Consolidated News Pictures/Archive Photos via Getty Images)

“Kanye is bipolar. This is what mania looks like. It can be confusing and scary sometimes,” Walker tweeted on Sunday, July 19.

Her tweet came on the same day that West held a campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, where he talked about running for president, claimed that Harriet Tubman didn’t really free slaves and promoted his new album. West also said at the rally that he didn’t want his wife Kim Kardashian to have their first child North West.

“Kanye is very ill,” Walker wrote. “This is mania. I understand how frustrating this can be but this is truly what bipolar disorder can look like. It’s sad that he has no insight currently to get better. I hope he does find help and soon … Just to put this in perspective… And for the record…I’m a Kanye fan.”

TMZ reported earlier this month that West’s family believed that he was in the middle of a serious bipolar episode and they had deep concern.

That report came out one day after West gave a rambling interview to Forbes where he announced his political party, “The Birthday Party,” and made other statements that caused plenty of online discussion.

Then on Monday, July 20, West sent a series of now-deleted tweets and accused the Kardashians of trying to have him taken away.

“Everybody knows the movie Get Out is about me,” wrote West. “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.”

Walker explained in her tweets that West has a history of showing bipolar behavior and that being unrealistic is a major part of the disorder.

“A delusion is defined as a ‘firm, fixed, false belief.’ Remember the 3 Fs when it comes to delusions,” Walker tweeted. “Delusions of grandiosity is a symptom of mania like we are seeing here. It doesn’t quite make sense to have a ‘campaign rally’ so late into 2020 right? Don’t try to argue with someone who’s delusional.You’re wasting your time. And theirs.”

The “College Dropout” maker has opened up about having bipolar disorder in the past, like in 2019 when he explained what it’s like during an interview on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.”

“When you’re bipolar you have the potential to ramp up and it can take you to a point where you start acting erratic,” West told Letterman.