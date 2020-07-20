‘You Make Pregnancy Look so Beautiful’: Ciara Fans Gush Over Her Growing Belly

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

R&B songstress Ciara and her NFL husband Russell Wilson’s second child together, a baby boy, is baking in the oven. The 34-year-old took to the ’Gram uploading a picture of her and her unborn child sitting in a pool, as she held her growing belly over the weekend.

The Texas native didn’t caption the photo, but fans gushed over Ciara soon-to-be a mother of three maternity shoot.

Singer Ciara is holding her growing belly bump. @ciara/Instagram

“Childbirth is a damn miracle!!!”

“This is such an amazing shot. Immediately pictured you giving birth right then and there. Bless you, Ci 🙌🏾💛😍.”

“You make pregnancy look so beautiful.”

“Whoa, mama‼️‼️❤️❤️.”

“He’s Just About Ready💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💙💙💙.”

“Now… this is a gorgeous MATERNITY photo!❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Ciara’s photo garnered over 900,000 likes from her followers.

The “Like A Boy” singer and Wilson announced Tuesday, April 14, the gender of their second child together after her pregnancy announcement in January.

“Gender Reveal!! What’s it gong to be @DangeRussWilson ?!! Aaaaaah!!! ‬

‪“💃🏽❤️🍼 ‬,” Ciara captioned the gender reveal video.

Wilson and Ciara welcomed their now-3-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, in 2017, a year after the couple wed.

Ciara also has a son she gave birth to in 2014, Future Zahir Wilburn, whose father is rapper Future, her former fiancé.

On Monday, July 6, the power couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Ciara shared a loving tribute video on Instagram of the Seattle Seahawks quarterback hugging her from behind and kissing her on the cheek.

“Too many sweet moments to chose from..So I closed my eyes, and this was the one my hand landed on,” she captioned.

“I don’t know where to start, but I know where I am.. It’s the Best Place. My safest place. Simply being in your arms. These 4 years of marriage have been full of unconditional love. My heart is full! My heart cup runs over. I feel like a little kid, excited for each day with you!:).”

Ciara posts video tribute to husband Russell Wilson celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary. @ciara/Instagram

The singer concluded her message by thanking God for bringing her and Wilson together.

“I thank God for how he’s blessed us and placed you in my life every day! I love you soooo much! Happy 4 years to US. It’s our #Anniversary .”

Wilson also shared a video of himself kissing his wife on a boat the same day.

“4 Years of Pure Joy, Love, and Laughter. You have been the Light and Blessing I’ve always wanted and always needed. You beam like the Sun,” Wilson wrote.

“I am grateful for the woman you are, the mom, the amazing wife, businesswoman, leader, lover, and giver of your heart to so many people around the world. I am forever changed. Always & Forever. I Love You, Mrs. Wilson @Ciara ❤️❤️❤️ #HappyAnniversary.”

It looks as though Wilson and Ciara are happily growing their blended family.