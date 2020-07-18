‘Looking Like Early ’90s Whitney Houston’: Fans Gush Over Marlo Hampton’s New Hairstyle

It’s not every day that fans get to see Marlo Hampton sporting a short hairstyle with curly bangs. Considering she’s in the spotlight more often than not, the reality star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” typically looks glamorous in her sleek, straight wigs. Marlo recently switched up her signature style when she traded in her long black tresses for a short curly hairdo.

The 44-year-old fashion guru wore a beige cardigan over what appeared to be a tan dress in a Thursday, July 16, Instagram post. Her makeup choice on this particular occasion was a brown pout and a sexy smoky eye. Marlo’s cheeks glowed, thanks to her golden highlighter. Sitting on a navy chaise on what seemed to be on her outdoor patio, Marlo parted her lips and gazed at the camera to strike her pose.

Marlo Hampton showing off her summer hairdo. @marlohampton/Instagram

“See the possibilities, not the problems ✨,” she captioned the image. More than 14,000 people liked Marlo’s beauty picture, and nearly 200 commentators raved over her curly locks. “Love this look on you 💞😍,” one user said. “Curly bangs fleeky 🙌🏿🔥” somebody else mentioned.

But other people claimed she favored actress and singer Whitney Houston. Another person gushed: “Because YES! This is giving me Waiting To Exhale Vibes 🔥,” followed by a fourth user who commented underneath the photo, “Looking like early ’90s Whitney Houston.”

Marlo Hampton wearing her signature straight black hair. (Photo: @marlohampton/Instagram)

This isn’t first time the Florida native proudly flaunted a short hairstyle. In April, Marlo surprised fans when she went weave-free in an Instagram Live story. The Bravo star’s hair was recently washed, blown out, and soft at the time. “I am weave free. It feels so good. No polish on my toes. I’m missing about two of my press-on nails, but I feel good, baby,” she said. Marlo later shared an additional clip of herself in a mirror. “Me, myself, and I. The only competition, baby girl,” she gushed.