Quavo and Saweetie Talk About How He Slid Into Her DMs and Had a Disastrous First Date

Forget Will and Jada! Rappers Quavious “Quavo” Marshall and Diamonté “Saweetie” Harper may be the new #couplegoals for plenty of fans.

During an interview with GQ, the Migos group member and “My Type” rapper, who’ve been together since September 2018, reminisced about how they met. The story is honestly so relatable for many fans that it’ll likely make everyone love them even more.

Quavo and Saweetie cuddle up. (Photo: @quavohuncho/Instagram)

Their love story began the way many do in this day and age: with a slide into the DMs (Quavo being the slider and Saweetie being the slidee) with a cute emoji message referencing her first hit single “ICY GRL.”

“I seen her on my Explore page,” he said. “I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’”

“So I slid in her DM,” he continued. “I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.’ ”

Saweetie, who already said the Migos group member has “always been fine to me” responded to the message with an emoji of her own and the rest is history.

“He sent me the snowflake [emoji],” Saweetie said, “and I sent him the stir-fry [emoji] back”. “Stir Fry” is the name of Migos 2017 hit song.

Conversation between the two continued and eventually led to their first time hanging out at an L.A. get-together (one Saweetie ghosted her “Stir Fry” beau after, but according to her she “was trying to play hard to get”).

Eventually, they went on their eventful first date in Atlanta. Quavo planned every detail for them but had no way of foreseeing the unexpected moments that they look back on now and laugh at. The date began with dinner at one of his favorite restaurants, where he choked on a crab cake, then moved on to the Quality Control Music studio for a tour. They ended the evening at the city’s popular Magic City strip club, where a fight broke out and Quavo admits he left his date and ran for the hills, for which Saweetie didn’t let him off the hook easily.

“I didn’t know if it was on some gang sh-t, so it was like, ‘Let’s get to the car!’ All this time, I forget I’m having a date!” he admitted to GQ. “She catches up and cussed me out in front of Magic City.”

The talented couple have been very public with their relationship after getting past those first missteps, and since March 2019, when they became Instagram official, they have spared no expense to make each other happy. Quavo celebrated his 28th birthday in March 2019, and Saweetie surprised her “classic man” with a cherry red classic Chevrolet Impala. He returned the favor on Christmas, when he gifted her with an iced out snowflake, a callback to their first DM conversation as well as her hit single.

While 2020 may be the year that’s thrown everyone for a loop, the two haven’t let social distancing rain on their parade. Both had recent birthdays during the pandemic, but instead of letting it get them down, they got creative. Saweetie threw her boo an intimate house party in April, and Quavo gifted her with not one, but two Birkin bags during her July celebration.