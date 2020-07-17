Nick Cannon Tweets ‘Y’all Can Have This Planet,’ Leaves Fans Concerned About His Mental Health

Nick Cannon has the internet concerned about his well-being after tweets suggest he isn’t doing well following his ViacomCBS firing over anti-Semitic comments made on his podcast.

In the wee hours of Friday, July 17, the television host tweeted: “I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth.”

Shortly afterward the 39-year-old followed up with another tweet at 2:27 a.m. that said, “Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!”

Afterward, Cannon posted a screenshot of that tweet to his Instagram account and tagged “Heaven” as his location. The actor’s series of posts sparked concern among his fans, who immediately flooded the star with support and well-wishes. Several fans and celebrities online sent contact information to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, along with words of encouragement and prayers.

One Twitter user replied to Cannon’s tweet, saying, “Nicholas Scott Cannon! Pull your head out of the dirt and put it back in the SKY! You are a KING!” He added, “You have done so much for the culture !! They have turned against some of the greatest men and women in our lifetime! The moment you began to use your platform 2 learn and educate.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “As a community we commend you for your courage and I pray God to cover you and your family. I pray for your mental health, your peace of mind and heart.” They continued, “I’m so sorry that we’ve failed you in this way. Please know you’re not alone and we stand with you.”

I’m so sorry that we’ve failed you in this way. Please know you’re not alone and we stand with you👊🏾 — someonesdaughter (@someoneswife97) July 17, 2020

Media personality and strategist Karen Civil left some words of reassurance writing, “Take time for yourself… you have committed to amplifying so many black women in executive roles in your companies, as well as all of the countless work that you have done/do for Haiti.” She concluded, “Give yourself Grace [red heart emoji].”

Cannon’s tweets come just one day after the host apologized to the Jewish community for making anti-Semitic remarks on his podcast with his guest former Public Enemy member Richard Griffin. Cannon’s comments received significant backlash and resulted in his firing by ViacomCBS, for whom he worked on various networks. Following the incident, Cannon released two statements during which he demanded full ownership of his comedy show “Wild ‘N’ Out.”

As of today, Cannon will retain his hosting job on Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” however, the actor did announce that he would step away from his radio show to take time for “reflection and education.”