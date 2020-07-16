‘Nothing Like Motherly Love’: Shaunie O’Neal Sneaks a Peek at Son Shareef O’Neal’s Phone, and Fans Gush Over Her Close Bond with Her Children

Shaunie O’Neal has been the cool mom on television for a long time. Throughout the seasons of “Basketball Wives,” fans have raved over her close-knit relationship with her five children. It’s no secret that the VH1 executive producer and creator loves her kids, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that she’s spending her shelter-in-place days hanging out with her offspring.

In an Instagram post from Monday, July 13, Shaunie sat next to her 20-year-old son Shareef O’Neal on what appeared to be their outdoor patio and watched Shareef seemingly text someone on his phone. Shaunie’s 17-year-old son Shaqir O’Neal was standing in the background holding his phone in front of his face and facing the camera. The 45-year-old reality star looked incredible during her mother-son bonding time, during which she wore a patterned shirt, gray jeans, and silver hoop earrings. Shaunie reflected on her tight bond with her boys in the caption, suggesting that she grew closer to them during the current pandemic.

Shaunie O’Neal sitting next to Shareef O’Neal as Shaqir O’Neal posts up in the background. @shaunieoneal5/Instagram

“As a mother it’s my job to always stay in the loop when it comes to my babies!” she wrote. “The world literally shutdown, and it forced us to have more family time than focusing on busy overbooked schedules. Finding the joy and counting it all a blessing! Stay Safe ❤️.”

Shaunie received countless compliments about her parenting style and a few remarks about her looking at Shareef’s phone. One user wrote: “That’s right. Keep a close eye on them❤️.” Someone else commented: “Nothing like motherly love 🖤🖤.”

Another person suggested that Shareef was texting a girl, writing, “When ya girl send something freaky and ya mom on ya shoulder and Shaquir know what’s happening 😂.” Shaunie responded: “😩😩😩.”

(From left) Amirah O’Neal, Me’Arah O’Neal, Myles O’Neal, Shaunie O’Neal, Shaquir O’Neal, and Shareef O’Neal. (Photo: @shaunieoneal5/Instagram)

Shaunie and former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal share Shareef, Shaqir, 18-year-old Amirah O’Neal, and 14-year-old Me’Arah O’Neal. The Texas native has a 22-year-old son, Myles O’Neal, from a previous relationship. Shaquille also has a 23-year-old daughter, Taahirah O’Neal, from a prior relationship.

Although Shaunie and Shaquille divorced after seven years of marriage in 2009, the two appear to have a great co-parenting relationship. The former couple recently threw a drive-by graduation party for Amirah and Me’Arah in June. Me’Arah will be starting her freshman year of high school in the fall, while Amirah will be following in her father’s footsteps as a center for the Louisiana State University basketball team — on the women’s team, of course.