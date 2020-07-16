‘Ain’t Nobody Talking About That Show’: Tamar Braxton Responds After Tweets Lead Fans to Believe She’s Returning to ‘The Real’

Tamar Braxton recently took to Twitter to respond to fans who believed she was returning to “The Real.” On the morning of Wednesday, July 15, some people assumed Tamar filled an opening on the show after she posted a cyrptic message on Twitter.

“I don’t know if ya’ll can feel it or not, but sh-t is about to get really real, REAL soon!!” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. The singer-songwriter served as a co-host on the daytime talk show for the first two seasons but left the show in 2016 following the season 3 premiere. Rumors swirled that her former co-host Loni Love wrote letters to the network in an attempt to get Tamar fired, but the 49-year-old comedian denies the allegations.

Tamar Braxton mentions that something is about to “get really real, real soon,” and some fans assumed she was returning to the daytime talk show “The Real.” @TamarBraxtonHer/Twitter

Tamar’s message came two days after Tamera Mowry-Housley, one of the co-host on the “The Real,” announced in an Instagram post that she was leaving the show after seven years because she wants to pursue other opportunities.

The 43-year-old Maryland native cleared up any speculation she is replacing Tamera on the show. “Ain’t nobody talking about that show y’all,” she wrote with laughing emojis. “….i told y’all ain’t no more petty sh-t here.”

Tamar Braxton seemingly dismisses rumors that claim she she is returning to “The Real.” @TamarBraxtonHer/Twitter

The original hosts of the groundbreaking talk show are Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera, and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, but comedian and actress Amanda Seales joined the show as a co-host in season 6. Amanda became Tamar’s full-time replacement in January, but the 38-year old comic announced last month in an Instagram Live chat that she decided not to renew her contract after being on the show for six months and would not be returning to the daytime talk show for season 7.

(From left) Tamar Braxton with her ex-husband Vincent Herbert, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. (Photo: @therealdaytime/Instagram)

The “Insecure” star explained that she left the show due to the lack of diversity behind the scenes.

“It doesn’t feel good to my soul to be at a place where I cannot speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to and where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled,” she said. “I’m not at a space where, as a full Black woman, I can have my voice and my co-workers also have their voices, and where the people at the top are not respecting the necessity for Black voices to be at the top, too.”