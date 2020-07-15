‘Is That Toilet Paper I See’: Loni Love’s Virtual Birthday Party Lightens Up When Fans Get Distracted by the Items In the Background

Loni Love celebrated her 49th birthday on Tuesday, July 14, and marked the occasion with a virtual birthday party. True to the form, the comedian turned up with a bottle of Hennessy and enjoyed a dinner night with family and friends.

Loni posted a video on Instagram that showed her chatting with a few of her friends, including comedian Guy Torry, Kym Whitley, and Sherri Shepherd, while enjoying her cognac. The co-host of “The Real” came camera-ready, sporting a colorful curling ribbon on her head that she described as her “birthday hat” and a patterned long-sleeved shirt. During the conversations, viewers got a peek at what appeared to be her living room. In the background, fans could see her birthday balloons, a bouquet of roses, a billboard of her memoir “I Tried to Change So You Don’t Have To: True Life Lessons,” and several stacks of toilet paper.

Loni Love celebrating her 49th birthday with a virtual birthday party. @comiclonilove/Instagram

Loni showed off her dance moves as “It’s Your Birthday” by Luther Campbell played in the background. “Virtual Bday party!!!” she captioned the video. Over 70,000 people watched Loni’s celebration, but nearly 600 commentators pointed out Loni’s household items.

View this post on Instagram #lonibday A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on Jul 14, 2020 at 10:50am PDT Loni Love chatting with comedian Guy Torry during her virtual birthday party. @comiclonilove/Instagram

“Happy birthday! Is that toilet paper I see?!🤣🤣🤣” one user observed. Somebody else asked: “Did you get Scott toilet paper for your bday? I see it near the door😂🤣😂,” followed by another person who commented, “@comiclonilove let me get some toilet tissue 🤣🤣.”

Loni Love (Photo: @comiclonilove/Instagram)

The Detroit native has been spending her shelter-in-place days learning how to create TikTok videos in addition to stocking up on toilet paper. In June, Loni shared a video on Instagram that showed her imitating a man asking for assistance with using the social media platform. Some people teased the former engineer about her age, insinuating that she was too old to be creating content on the video-sharing service.