‘Zammnn’: Toya Johnson’s Relaxed Look Sends Fans Gushing Over Her Effortless Beauty

It’s safe to say Toya Johnson looks radiant with or without makeup.

The “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” reality star looked stunning in an image she shared to Instagram on Monday, May 18. She donned a white robe and matching hair towel and wore a minimal amount of makeup as she posed outdoors.

Toya Johnson @toyajohnson and photographer @sterlingpics/Instagram

Another photo showed Johnson grinning from ear to ear, while holding a drink in her hand. Her caption read, “Pamper yourself into alignment with who you really are and then face your day. – Abraham”

Toya Johnson @toyajohnson and photographer @sterlingpics/Instagram

Johnson clearly channeled her inner zen and added in a separate post, “Relax, refresh, recharge.”

While some fans aspired to achieve Johnson’s level of zen, others remarked about how stunning she looked.

“I wanna reach this happiness 💗being depressed is the worst 😒”

“Zammmnnnn😍 you are so gorgeous. The epitome of beauty”

“I absolutely love her shes always super classy and beautiful. Glow on T!”

“Simply beautiful your skin is everything what’s your routine sis 😩😍 your glow is so beautiful”

“Hey beautiful❤️❤️❤️ love the smile if ‘Life Is Good’ was a photo 💅🏾”

Johnson appears to be living her best life.

Not only does she star on the popular VH1 series “Friends and Family Hustle,” she’s also engaged to the love of her life.

Johnson and her fiancé, sports manager Robert “Red” Rushing, got engaged last November. The couple welcomed their 2-year-old daughter Reign Rushing in 2018, and recently purchased a home together.

Robert “Red” Rushing and Toya Johnson and their daughter Reign Rushing @toyajohnson/Instagram

The 2 Commas clothing brand owner will be Johnson’s third husband. She was previously married to rapper Lil Wayne and music executive Mickey “Memphitz” Wright. The mother of two is optimistic about tying the knot with Rushing and recently told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “the third’s a charm!”

She added, “Don’t give up on love. Embrace your situation. But don’t bring your past problems into your current situation cos you can ruin it.”

The couple initially met in 2016 after being introduced by a mutual friend. Although they were just friends at the time, Rushing was Johnson’s shoulder to lean on after two of her brothers were murdered in 2016 in New Orleans. The two began dating months later.