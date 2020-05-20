‘You Sound Exactly Like Her’: Fans Cry From Laughter After Tamar Braxton Gives Babyface a Few Pointers on How to Sing Like Toni Braxton

It looks like Babyface is ready to deliver his social media concert after all. The R&B singer promised fans a few weeks ago that he was going to put on an Instagram Live performance for Mother’s Day. He planned to sing songs from the “Waiting to Exhale” soundtrack in addition to sharing behind-the- scene stories from the film. His performance got postponed due to the tragic death of his close friend and music producer Andre Harrell.

Babyface, who wrote and produced all original songs on the “Waiting to Exhale” soundtrack, revealed in an Instagram video that his performance was back on and is set for 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, May 24 on Instagram Live. Along with his announcement, Babyface teased his friend Toni Braxton. The 62-year-old Babyface jokingly shared the secrets of writing a song for Braxton.

(From left to right): Toni Braxton, Babyface and Tamar Braxton (Photos): @tonibraxton/Instagram, @babyface/Instagram, @tamarbraxton/Instagram

Babyface explained that the key to writing a song for the “Living Legend” is to drink a glass of water, leave water at the bottom of your mouth so fans won’t completely understand the words you’re singing, and sing with lots of emotion. He then went on to mock Braxton’s singing style by performing her song “Let It Flow,” which was featured on the “Waiting to Exhale” soundtrack. Tamar Braxton, Toni’s sister, stepped in to give Babyface a few pointers in an Instagram video on Tuesday, May 19.

Tamar Braxton impersonating Toni Braxton’s singing style (Photo): @tamarbraxton/Instagram

Braxton said, “Alright Babyface I love you so much, so I’m gone show you how to do Toni Braxton. You gotta put base in yo throat like..mhmm ok.. like you finna cough or burp or something and like you can’t finish no sentence. And.. um.. you just gotta have that real deep emotion that can’t nobody understand nothin’ you saying.” The “Love and War” artist imitated her sister’s singing toward the end of the clip.

Fans were cracking up at Tamar Braxton’s impersonation of her sister.

“It’s the clearing of the throat for me 🤣.”

“Smokedddd it 😂😂😂.”

“Tamar get off my phone with this ! 😩😩😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😩😩😩😩😩 I’m screaming 🤣🤣🔥❤️.”

“KILLED IT! 😂😂.”

“Tamar you sound the exact same way though except the range is higher 😂😂😂.”

“Nobody can imitate her better than you 😂.”

“You sound exactly like her 😂.”

“That really deep emotion that nobody can really understand😂.”

Babyface (left) and Toni Braxton (right) Photo Credit: @ToniBraxton/Instagram

Babyface seemed grateful for Tamar’s tips. He wrote underneath her post, “Love it … thank you for the notes.” The “Every Time I Close My Eyes” hitmaker officially started the Toni Braxton singing challenge on social media. The premise of the challenge is to post a video imitating Toni Braxton’s singing style while using the hashtag tonibraxtonchallenge.