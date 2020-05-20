‘Put Them in Check OG’: Master P Leaks ‘GUHH’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage, Addresses Romeo-Angela Simmons Storyline

Well, it looks like Master P and Romeo Miller are done done with the “Growing Up Hip Hop” franchise, so much so they’ve moved past the telling-everyone-they’ve-broken-up phase and have moved into the providing-receipts-about-whose-fault-the-breakup-was phase.

In a video leaked by Master P, the No Limit Records founder can be seen sternly speaking with a producer. With Romeo close by, the entrepreneur didn’t hold anything back when it came to his opinions about the storylines of the show, specifically referencing the continuation of Romeo and Angela Simmons’ will they/won’t they romantic drama, even shortly after the slaying of her son’s father.

“I’m only showing you this so next time you’re watching this show you can use your real judgement and see how they flip peoples words and change positive moments into negative. This is the reason we quit 6 months ago,” he shared in the video’s caption.

Master P talks to a “Growing Up Hip-Hop” producer about his dissatisfaction with the show. @masterp/Instagram

He continued to go off about the show’s disregard for people’s real-life situations in favor of creating more dramatic moments. “They edit for drama, we have more important things to worry about than fake producers creating fake love stories. The only way to change this is with ownership. I’m putting my trust in God. Never let these devils play with your mind for a little piece of bread.”

Fans agreed with the hip-hop mogul’s points and flooded his comments commending him for standing up for what’s right.

“Seeing how Master P and Romeo handles this situation respectfully only shows the bs and the fake side of how these producers of reality shows are really are,” one fan fired off. “They will do ANYTHING to make blk look bad and get high ratings for a check. Glad to see these two men are putting their foot down to this and moving forward.”

“That’s right operate in integrity! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽,” praised another.

“Put them in check OG. That’s how is done💪🏾,” a third stated.

“We gotta control our narratives moving forward,” wrote a fourth. “Much respect! 🔥💯”

“A real man is always going to stand up for what he believe in. Salute @masterp,” a fifth said.

One “GUHH” cast member did not see eye to eye with the Millers, however. Lil Twist not-so-subtly shaded the father and son on Twitter, calling them out for remaining on the show for so long before deciding to raise any concerns.

Lil Twist isn’t here for the “GUHH” hate. @LilTwist/Twitter

Additional cast members who have reportedly walked away from the show include Egypt Criss, daughter of Salt N Pepa’s Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Naughty by Nature’s Anthony “Treach” Criss, and her boyfriend Sammatick.