‘That’s Growth’: Tamar Braxton Sends Kandi Burruss a Birthday Message, Fans Praise the ‘BVF’ Star for Ending Her 20-Year Beef with ‘RHOA’ Star

Kandi Burruss turned 44 on Sunday, May 17, and celebrated her big day with a “Mask On”-themed birthday party. Family and friends gathered outside of Burruss’ home in Atlanta for a day filled with fun, laughter, and cake. Tamar Braxton currently resides in Los Angeles and was unable to attend the event. Braxton, a reality star of “Braxton Family Values,” sent Burruss a special birthday message via Instagram.

Braxton and Burruss were contestants on season 2 of “Celebrity Big Brother.” At the time, Braxton and Burruss were not friends and had been feuding for nearly 20 years. Braxton claimed on the CBS competition show that Burruss had never liked her. The “Love and War” artist explained that their beef became more intense when Braxton went on tour with the girl group “Xscape” in 2017. Burruss dismissed Braxton’s claims and said their feud began when Braxton invited people on the tour who did not like Burruss.

Tamar Braxton sends Kandi Burruss a heartfelt birthday message. @tamarbraxton/Instagram

Living under the same roof, the two R&B singers were bound to address their issues. Braxton and Burruss eventually mended their friendship over the season. On Burruss’ birthday, the 43-year-old Braxton posted a clip from “Celebrity Big Brother” that showed Burruss laughing at Braxton in the kitchen. In Braxton’s confessional she said,”I’m beyond grateful that Kandi and I were able to mend fences.”

In a lengthy caption Braxton wrote, “Never would you think that after 20 years and stupid beef would we find a sisterhood worth more than Gold.” She wrapped up her message by saying, “Happy Birthday @kandi 🎂🎊🎉.”

Tamar Braxton (left) and Kandi Burruss (right). (Photos: @tamarbraxton/Instagram, @kandi/Instagram)

Fans praised Braxton for repairing her friendship with the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star.

“That’s growth! Glad y’all made peace!”

“Cheers to real friendship, and new beginnings🥂.”

“love to see this❤️❤️ congratulations on y’all beautiful friendship👏🏾.”

“Growth.. I love it🙌🙌 Sisterhood at its finest!! That’s how you know it’s real👏🏼👏🏼.”

“Sweet thoughtful message Tamar.”

“This was so beautiful to watch.”

Braxton made history as the first African-American contestant to win the American version of the “Celebrity Big Brother” contest. Braxton walked away with $250,000 and hinted in a 2019 interview with TV Insider that she wanted to a buy a house with her winnings.