‘Finally’: Fans Praise 50 Cent After He Announces ‘Power’ Received an Emmy Nomination

It’s that time of year again when television creatives are anxiously waiting to see if their television shows will receive a nomination for a coveted Emmy Award. The official nominees list for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be revealed on Tuesday, July 14. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, however, has given fans an inside scoop about the status of a nomination for “Power.”

On Sunday, May 17, 50 Cent, the executive producer of “Power,” announced in a now-deleted Instagram post that the Starz crime drama received an Emmy nomination. He wrote, “👀i can’t believe it we got Emmy nominated after 6 1/2 seasons the show is over. 😳Thanks guys, all i wanted was the show to be acknowledged. I know Outlander is more your style anyway😉. shout out to the NAACP. LOL #STARZ #BMF.”

50 Cent announces that “Power” received a Primetime Emmy Nomination. (Photo): @50cent/Instagram

Over 60,000 people positively reacted to the news, with many fans praising the rapper for this great accomplishment.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – August 20: Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Omari Hardwick, Courtney A. Kemp, La La Anthony, and Joseph Sikora at STARZ Madison Square Garden “Power” Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

This year’s nomination seems to come as a surprise to the “In da Club” artist since the show has never received a nomination. During a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association Press Tour last year, 50 Cent revealed that he believed that the show did not receive a nomination at the 71st Emmy Awards because of race. “I like to say it’s racial, he said. “That’s the easy way to get out of things. People who are running and connected to these ceremonies are not necessarily cool people,” he shared.

Courtney Kemp, the show creator, also gave her reason behind the 2019 Emmy snub, sharing that “Power” was ahead of its time. “The first couple of years, it was disappointing because I thought we were doing something new and fresh and I was hoping that the Emmy voters would take notice and then they didn’t,” she said. “And [you] just accept it and move on. But we’ve been winning [NAACP] Image Awards now for quite some time, so it feels as if our core audience does love and respect the show,” she added.

The NAACP honored the show with a slew of awards, including Outstanding Drama Series in 2019. 50 Cent won an NAACP award for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for his work on the “Power” episode “Forgot About Dre” at the 51st NAACP awards in February.

The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards will premiere on Sunday, Sept. 20, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.



