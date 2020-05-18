‘When Ray J Come Home?’: Princess Love’s Fruit Snack Challenge with Melody Derails When Ray J Pops Up

The Fruit Snack Challenge is taking social media by storm, with parents testing their children by asking them not to eat a delicious treat until mom or dad returns to the room.

Parents set up cameras to record whether the child can withstand a few seconds of not touching the food in the parent’s absence, and some tots have faltered as others have succeeded.

Celebrity parents, including actress Gabrielle Union, reality star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, and now “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” reality stars Princess Love and Ray J Norwood, are among the many participating in the Fruit Snack Challenge.

The 35-year-old Love took to Instagram by uploading a video of herself giving her and Norwood’s daughter, Melody Love Norwood, gummy bears on her high-chair table.

Love can be heard telling Melody, “Wait, hold on,” causing the 1-year-old to cry for not being allowed to eat the gummy bears immediately.

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” reality stars Princess Love and Ray J Norwood’s daughter Melody Love Norwood considers a gummy bear as she becomes part of the Fruit Snack Challenge.

@princesslove/Instagram

Baby Melody pouted, but Love told her oldest, “don’t eat it,” and walked away. Melody smiled, chuckled, and picked up a gummy bear, indicating that she might have been about to falter in the challenge, but when Love returned baby Melody hadn’t eaten any gummy bears.

Love encouraged her daughter, saying, “You didn’t eat it, good girl.” She follows by kissing her baby girl on the forehead, and then Norwood pops up and follows suit.

Norwood’s presence in the video sparked a wave of commentary on Love’s post about her estranged husband’s presence.

“Ray J just wanted to let us know he’s still here 😂😂.”

“RayJ just has to make an appearance, huh?! 😂.”

“When Ray J come home?”

“Ray popping in at the last minute, tho lol she’s so cute.”

“Crineeee. Watch til the end . They said Ray J just wanted us to know that he’s there 😭😭😭.”

“I hope y’all don’t get divorced 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

“Ray J had to show his face at the end 😂❤️.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 28: : Ray J and his wife Princess Love attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The comments section also erupted in debate over whether baby Melody passed because she was distracted.

“She Passed Mommy 😂💜,” “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” reality star Mimi Faust said.

“Her Lil fake cry is gold! That probably gets Ray to do anything she wants 😂😂😂😂 #ShePassed 💛,” former “Basketball Wives” reality diva Tami Roman wrote.

“She didn’t eat it, so she passed.”

“lol, she passed because she was distracted 🤣, you musta been peaking around the corner at her and she saw you, lol.”

“Itsxa fail cause RayJ there, entertaining the baby while mommy walked out. You clearly see it.”

“So cute, but she Failed yall was still in the room to make her laugh n get her attention away from the snacks nice try tho 😂😂.”

Whether a pass or fail, some fans were still excited to see Norwood in the video. The pair have been married for nearly four years, but after recent marriage woes and living separately, Love has decided to call their union quits.

Love claimed that Norwood left her stranded with Melody in Las Vegas last November following an argument. The pair also share a son named Epik, born in late December.

The “LHHH” reality diva reportedly filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on May 7, but the video shows that the two are apparently peacefully co-parenting.