‘Wendy Seems Depressed’: Wendy Williams’ Discussion About Reginae Carter’s Love Life Derails as Fans Express Concern for Wendy’s Health

Wendy Williams is a prominent voice behind celebrity news and gossip. As the host of her syndicated daytime talk show“The Wendy Williams Show,” the 55-year-old doesn’t mince words when delivering her opinions on her show’s “Hot Topics” segment.

Recently, Williams did a bit on “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle,” reality star Reginae Carter.

From the safety of her home, Williams discussed the daughter of Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson.

Wendy Williams (right) is discussing Reginae Carter (left) not wanting to have her relationship on reality television.

@wendyshow/Instagram

“She’s sparkling, lovely, and mannerable, and smart,” Williams said of Carter.

Williams couldn’t remember Carter’s ex-boyfriend, Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci.

The fact that the MC is 29 years old with multiple kids, as related to the show host by a member of her staff, made Williams respond with “What was she even doing with him?”

While some fans applauded Williams’ commentary on the 21-year-old, they mainly expressed their concerns about Williams not looking too well during the taping.

YFN Lucci and Reginae Carter. @grindtimenation

“I love you, Wendy, but I’m worried about you! I hope you have ppl looking after you.”

“Wendy looked so tired and uninterested today.”

“Wendy seems depressed. Drunk or on Xanax.”

“Wendy is kinda sluggish today! 👀 Not as peppy….hope everything is A-ok! 👌🥰.”

“Are you good? I’m worried about you. Are you spiraling? Please get some help now.”

“😴 The energy is LOW today.”

“Where is Wendy Williams from the staged show. Cuh, this ain’t dawg!! Just say, ‘n!! And how you do’n!??”

“Wendy look like this cause when u in everybody business but your own..makes u miserable.”

Williams did have a decade long-addiction with cocaine. She discussed her addiction in an interview with “In Touch.”

“I was in deep. I wish I hadn’t put my life in jeopardy, but I have no regrets, because it’s made me who I am today, and I’m proud of me,” Williams said.

The mother of one also described herself as a functioning addict. In October 2017, she collapsed during a taping of her show, an incident that made headlines everywhere.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 05: Wendy Williams (Middle) and Kevin Hunter (R) and Kevin Jr (L) attend the New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center on December 5, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)

This year Williams also revealed that she is now divorced, something she ’fessed to in a January appearance on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”

“After nine months, yes, I am fully divorced. A door has closed — an old life. The new chapter has been so lovely,” she told the host Jimmy Fallon.

Williams was married to Kevin Hunter since 1997 but filed for divorce after he fathered a child with another woman. The two share an adult son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

Maybe sheltering in place is taking a toll on Williams, contributing to her looking tired. Whatever it is, hopefully, Williams doesn’t spiral out of control and will look upbeat during her next taping.