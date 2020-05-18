‘I Did It’: Fan Calls Out Kandi’s Mother Mama Joyce After Watching Todd Tucker’s Sweet Moment with Son Ace

Father’s Day is right around the corner, but for “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Todd Tucker, housewife Kandi Burruss’ husband, Father’s Day is every day.

The 46-year-old uploaded a video to the ’Gram over the weekend of him spending quality time with his son Ace Tucker with a bottle flip game.

“@acetucker loves bottle flipping! If he didn’t try just one more time he would have missed his accomplishment! #keeptrying,” Tucker captioned the video.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Todd Tucker playing bottle flip with his son Ace Tucker. @todd167/Instagram

Fans got a glimpse of the youngster trying to flip the bottle into Tucker’s hand. When Tucker asked his son if he was tired and wanted to do something else, Ace replied, “I’m going to do a different trick.”

Tucker encouraged his son to try one last time, and on the third try the bottle landed perfectly on Tucker’s hand.

The 4-year-old cheered with glee after his accomplishment, with Tucker cheering him on. “Ohhh, bottle flip on the hand,” he said.

Fans gushed over the father-son bond.

“❤️Thank you, Todd, your sharing relationship with us!”

“You are truly a great father!!! The lessons he’s learning… the confidence! So important.. God bless you!”

“But how great a dad are you to keep holding your hand out. Good job, Ace!”

“I love it. He’s going to be one to never give up just like his parents 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.”

“I love u Todd for being such a great dad something I never had, but I try to b the nest Mom I can be.”

“That was AMAZING!!!!! Great job, daddy daycare 🤣❤️.”

Mama Joyce Jones, Todd Tucker holding Ace Wells

Tucker. (Source: Instagram screenshot.)

Most fans kept their focus on Ace and Tucker, but one fan brought up Mama Joyce, Burruss’ mother, who isn’t too fond of Tucker.

“If Mama Joyce can’t look at you with your son/her grandson and instantly love you; she needs some medical attention 💕❤️💕.”

Mama Joyce has been vocal about distrusting Tucker with her daughter Burruss’ money.

During the season 12 finale of “RHOA” on April 19, Joyce told her daughter a story about a kid who was a trickster and stole her lunch money.

“That’s when I stopped trusting people. Since first grade, I found out that people take your money. You have to watch people.”

Burruss picked up on Mama Joyce’s hint that she was discussing Tucker but rebutted by saying her mother can feel however she wants.

“At the end of the day, he’s my husband,” Burruss said.

(Left) Kandi Burruss and Mama Joyce, (right) Todd Tucker. (Photos: mamajoyce1_/Instagram, @todd167/Instagram)

In December 2019, Burruss tweeted that Tucker is not spending her money.

“He & I have made a lot of money together, which is what we use to invest in new business ideas,” Burruss tweeted. “He helped make it so he can help decide how it’s spent. Thanks for your concern, but we’re good!”

Despite how Mama Joyce feels about Tucker being the husband of her daughter, Burruss is confident that Tucker helps her financially and contributes to their marriage and family life.