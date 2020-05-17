‘Orlando Messed Up’: Draya Shuts Down the Internet with Half-Naked Picture

Swimwear entrepreneur and former “Basketball Wives” star Draya Michele is shutting down the internet with her half-naked picture.

The 35-year-old can add Savage ambassador to her résumé, because she uploaded an image of herself in an orange two-piece lingerie ’fit from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line.

“3 words,” Michele captioned the photo.

Former “Basketball Wives” reality diva Draya Michele is posing in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty’s orange lingerie two-piece.

@DrayaMichele/Instagram

The mother of two left her fans exulting in the comments section over her toned physique.

“Bomb. As. Hell.🔥.”

“Here, stay pressed😏🔥.”

“WHAT DAMN WAIST?!?”

“Two kids where 😍.”

“Slim.thick.queen.”

“ALL THIS PERFECTION IN ONE PICTURE👸🏾🍯🍫🔥🔥🔥🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐😍😍.”

“Classy Bougie Ratchet.”

“Here. Nigga. Damn,” Michele commented on her photo.

While fans admired her curvy figure, one fan noted that Michele’s ex-fiancé Orlando Scandrick messed up.

“Orlando messed up,” the fan wrote, which garnered three likes.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 11: Draya Michele(R) and Orlando Scandrick (L) are seen on June 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

Michele was on her way down the aisle when she was engaged to her longtime ex-fiancé and former NFL cornerback Scandrick, but the couple broke up during the Christmas holiday season in 2019.

“I have been single for the entire month of December, so if anyone has anything to say about me or the guy I used to be engaged to, save it,” the former reality star wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story.

“We don’t care. Merry Christmas,” she added.

Michele didn’t stop there. Still, bothered by the way their engagement ended, Michele took to Twitter airing out Scandrick for allowing his friends to drive her old car.

“He got his homeboys driving my old car, I can’t wait to see who’s gonna be wearing my watch,” she wrote, before adding a clown emoji.

Scandrick wasn’t about to feed into Michele’s commentary directly, so instead he uploaded a meme to his Instagram Story saying: “Learn to be DONE! Not mad, not bothered, Just DONE! Protect your PEACE at ALL cost.”

Michele followed the meme, writing, “I know my worth, losing me will never sit right with you,” on her Instagram Story.

The former lovers share a son, Jru Scandrick, whom they welcomed in 2016, a year after they got engaged. They dated off and on since 2013, and Michele has an older son, Kniko Howard, from a previous relationship.

It doesn’t look like Michele and Scandrick will rekindle their love anytime soon, but, for sure, Michele’s body is snatched, with many of her followers lusting after her.