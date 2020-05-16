Kevin Hart Surprises ‘ALL IN Challenge’ Winner With Phone Call About Having a Role In His Upcoming Film

One lucky guy named Henry Law may not be an actor, but he’ll have a speaking part in Kevin Hart‘s upcoming movie. It’s because Law won a sweepstakes for COVID-19 relief efforts called the “ALL IN Challenge.”

It was spearheaded by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin last month, who on Tuesday, May 12, said the sweepstakes has already raised $40 million.

Kevin Hart spoke to one of the winners of the “ALL In Challenge” in a video chat. (Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

A large number of celebrities in various fields of entertainment either donated a valuable possession of theirs or a unique experience as a prize. People could donate as little as $10 to enter the sweepstakes.

Hart offered a speaking role in an upcoming movie for his contribution, and it includes that person having their own trailer, an assistant, and use of a car service.

Law is a Cherry Hill, New Jersey-based anesthesiologist who’s been fighting COVID-19 on the front lines. Like Hart, he’s from Philadelphia, and they’re both 76ers fans.

The “Jumanji” actor broke the news to Law in a video call, one Hart posted to his Instagram page Thursday, May 14.

“This is big, man. This is bigger than big. This is huge,” Hart told him. “Henry, I want to congratulate you. You are a winner. You have won this particular portion of the ‘ALL In challenge.'”

“I’m so excited, man. I’m so excited to meet you,” Law replied.

Hart thanked him for joining the sweepstakes and told him how thrilled he is for him as they exchanged kind words.

“I can say this, dude. Seeing you this happy makes me happy,” he told Law. “We appreciate your support. The fact that you participated in this challenge … This makes us friends, man. I can’t wait.”

Hart has joined something else related to COVID-19 relief efforts, “Regular Heroes,” an eight-part docuseries by Amazon that highlights everyday people providing major assistance during the virus’ spread. It premiered on May 8 and will run through June 26. Hart reportedly will make a special appearance in one of the episodes.