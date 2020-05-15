‘I Wasn’t Ready’: Jesse Williams and Taylour Paige’s Boo’d Up Mirror Pic Leaves Fans Shook

‘Hot Couple Alert’: Jesse Williams and Taylour Paige’s Mirror Pic Leaves Fans Gushing

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams and his girlfriend Taylour Paige seem to be spending their shelter-in-place lives boo’d up. On Wednesday, May 13, Paige took to the ’Gram and shared a photo that showed her and Williams scantily clad in their bathroom.

While standing behind the 29-year-old Paige, a shirtless Williams gripped her behind and gently wrapped his other arm around her neck. The “Hit the Floor” actress wore what appeared to be a yellow bra with a brown thong and poked out her hip to strike her pose.With no makeup on, Paige took the photo on an iPhone in front of their mirror.

Jesse Williams and Taylour Paige posing in the mirror. @taylour/Instagram

Paige released a multitude of photos in her post that portrayed a few memes and a picture of her dog. She hinted in her caption that her thread was a reflection of her thoughts and prayers. When describing the picture of herself and Williams, she wrote: “right after we bickered over some dumb sh-t lmao come here heada-s.” Paige implied that the two made up, causing fans to gush over their relationship.

“Hot couple alert 😍😩🔥.”

“I wasn’t ready. Slide 1😍.”

“That first pic tho 👀👀👀👀👀🔥🔥🔥.”

“OBSESSED 😍.”

“Lovely couple ❤️❤️.”

“Y’all both fine lawd.”

“Damn y’all are too beautiful omfg make many beautiful babies. I love black love so much😍.”

“You two are a really beautiful couple ❤️.”

The couple reportedly started dating in January 2019 when they were spotted hanging out together at the Sundance Film Festival. People speculated that they officially met in 2016 after Paige made a guest appearance on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Williams filed for divorce from real estate broker Aryn Drake-Lee in 2017 after nearly five years of marriage. Drake-Lee explained in a 2019 interview with People that she sacrificed her own dreams when she was married to Williams, telling the outlet she left her life in New York and moved to California to help him advance his career. She hinted that his stardom was the demise of their marriage. “Hollywood and I bump heads. It was never my value system, and it was never something that I was striving for,” she said.

Williams and Drake-Lee have two children together. Drake-Lee requested $100,000 from Williams per month for child and spousal support payments last year. The two could not come to an agreement about the payment amount and went to trial last September after mediation failed. It remains unclear where the estranged couple stands in their drawn-out divorce process.