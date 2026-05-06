‘His Ex Wife Leaked the Story’: Actor Jesse Williams Put on Blast After Details About His Secret Marriage Spills Out Following Contentious Divorce

Actor Jesse Williams has taken his relationship with Alejandra Onieva to the next level.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” star and the Spanish actress began dating in 2025 after starring opposite each other in the series “Hotel Costiera.”

Their on-set chemistry didn’t stay on set. It carried into real life—first spotted in Madrid, then in Rome for a premiere, and later at the San Sebastián Film Festival.

Actor Jesse Williams is officially a married man again after details about his secret marriage. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

‘Something About Him’: Jesse Williams’ Grey Shorts Leave ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Drooling After Taking a Closer Look

After months of courtship, the two have reportedly cemented their love by tying the knot. TMZ reports it confirmed from sources with direct knowledge that the two have been married for months and had a quiet ceremony.

Onieva is 33 years old and had not been previously married. 44-year-old Williams finalized his divorce from his ex-wife, six years ago. They share two children and

One person celebrated this new chapter in Williams’ life. They said, “Good for him. So hard to find love these days.”

Another person, who has seemingly not kept up with Williams’ dating history wrote, “Dang what happen to my girl he was just with from hit the floor and IT? Dang.”

The comment was a reference to Williams ex “Hit the Floor” star Taylour Paige. They dated from 2019 to 2021. The next year, Paige got married to designer Rivington Starchild, and they had their first child in 2025.

I remember the thinkpieces on here when Jesse Williams was being treated as the face of pro black until he left his ex wife LOL now he married again. pic.twitter.com/fTUblREFRT — J!G (@TheJigStillUp) May 5, 2026

Other fans commented on the toxic and ongoing court battles Williams has been having with his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. Some suspected she had something to do with the media finding out about his marriage.

One person said, “I bet the ex wife leaked the story.” Another person wrote, “Lordt his ex wife is at courthouse ready to drag him in court for the millionth time.”

Williams and Drake Lee were married in 2012 after dating for five years and welcomed two children during that time. They share one daughter, Sadie Williams, born in 2013 and a son, Maceo August Lion-Baldwin Williams, born in 2015.

They spent over a decade together before their split in 2017, but the real fight dragged on for years after. Their divorce didn’t close until 2020 following a drawn-out battle over custody and finances. In the end, Drake-Lee kept the Los Angeles home, and both were ordered into shared custody and co-parenting classes.

That agreement didn’t last long. In 2022, Williams later accused his ex-wife of ignoring the terms that give him four consecutive days each month while filming the Broadway play, “Take Me Out” in New York, including weekends.

Drake-Lee accused her ex-husband of harassment and emotional outbursts, pointing to a passport dispute involving their son and raising concerns about what she described as unpredictable behavior and intimidation.

Jesse Williams Reportedly Calls Second Emergency Hearing, Accuses Ex-Wife of Blocking Access to The Children

In May 2025, Williams obtained custody over their children’s health care after he accused Drake-Lee of interfering with their daughter’s dental appointment and refusing treatment for her tooth.

Later, Drake-Lee accused the court of overstepping by giving Williams sole custody of the kids’ health care.

She said, “I assert that no facts, evidence, or substantiated findings of harm, danger or unfitness were presented to justify such a serious infringement on my parental rights. This decision was based solely on hearsay and lacks the procedural due process guaranteed under California law and the U.S. Constitution.”

Williams’ ex-wife also challenged the court’s authority to make decisions about the kids. She claimed that the children are “protected property” in a non-statutory private trust.

Soon after, he made allegations about her having a significant other around the kids, which she refused to share details about, including when he met their kids or how long they’d been together. There have been no recent reports of a back and forth.

Now, the focus shifts to whether this new marriage with Onieva finally brings him a clean slate after a messy divorce.