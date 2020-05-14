‘Yall Betta Sang’: Tiny Celebrates Anniversary of Xscape Album with Throwback Video, Fans React

Xscape member Tiny Harris celebrated the 22nd anniversary of the group’s third album release by going into the vault and digging out a very early video of the young ladies sangin‘ a Clark Sisters classic.

The 1991 video showcases the pipes of original group members Kandi Burruss, Tameka “Tiny” Harris (then Cottle), LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott, and Tamera Coggins-Wynn, who left the ensemble in 1993 before Xscape released their debut album “Hummin’ Comin’ at ‘Cha.”

Original Xscape members rehearse. (L-R) Kandi Burruss, Tamera Coggins-Wynn, Tamika Scott (center), LaTocha Scott, Tiny Harris/Photo Credit:@MajorGirl/Instagram

In the home video, the girls harmonize as they sing “Is My Living in Vain?” and, in the caption, Tiny reminisced about the early days of Xscape. “Since 22 yrs ago today is the day we released our 3rd album Traces OF My Lipstick I thought I’d post a video of our very beginnings! 5 instead of 4.. #Xscape @kandi @tamera_wynn @therealtamikascott @iamlatocha 👑🖤‼️🙌🏽,” wrote the “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” star.

Then, in case anyone’s wigs were still hanging on by a hair and not completely snatched, she posted the second half of the a capella rehearsal.

“Traces of My Lipstick” arguably brought us two of the group’s most memorable anthems, “The Arms of the One Who Loves You” and “My Little Secret” which, at their peaks, reached numbers seven and nine on the Hot 100 charts respectively.

Fans were blown away by the group’s individual and combined vocals and hyped up the ladies’ raw talent in the comments.

“Y’all voices and harmonizing is just amazing,” complimented a fan. “Xscape is one of my favorite female groups.”

“When will y’all have a biopic? I’m sure there is a great story to tell,” asked another.

“Yall betta sang 🔥🔥🔥,” a third encouraged.

“All y’all sound good!!!” a fourth exclaimed!

“still one of the best girl groups EVER!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” praised another follower. “Those voices, LAWD!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

“Extremely Nostalgic! 🙌🏾,” wrote a sixth.

Tiny, Tamika, and LaTocha formed the trio XSCAP3 in 2017 so that they could continue creating music while Kandi pursued other endeavors; the new group released their EP “Here for It” in 2018.

Although that’s the latest music to drop from the group, Harris told Atlanta Black Star during the 2019 Black Music Honors awards on Sept. 5, 2019, that the full quartet will bless fans with another album “when everybody schedule get together.”