‘This Is So Creative’: Shaunie O’Neal Throws Her Youngest Daughter a Virtual Dance Party for Her Birthday

Shaunie O’Neal recently went to great lengths to ensure her daughter Me’Arah O’Neal brought in her birthday with a bang amid California’s stay-at-home mandates. Shaunie, an executive producer of “Basketball Wives,” teamed up with an event planning company to throw her youngest child a virtual dance party.

Me’Arah, who turned 14 on Friday, May 1, celebrated her big day over the weekend. Since the mother-daughter duo seemingly enjoyed the event, Shaunie shared the outcome of Me’Arah’s “So You Think You Can Dance 14th Birthday Party” in an Instagram video on Tuesday, May 5.

Shaunie O’Neal threw her daughter Me’Arah O’Neal a virtual dance party for her 14th birthday. @shaunieoneal5/Instagram

In the two-minute clip, Me’Arah and Shaunie were dancing in what appeared to be their living room to the rap song “BOP” by DaBaby. Gray and purple balloons flooded the walls, allowing them space to move their bodies in the middle of the floor. Me’Arah’s father, Shaquille O’Neal, made a virtual appearance at the birthday festivities. While the former Los Angeles Lakers center did not dance, he made sure to throw up the peace sign.

Throughout the recording, Me’Arah’s family and friends can be seen dancing in their homes. Fans applauded the mother of five for putting together a creative celebration for her baby girl.

“Look at Shaunie getting it get 🤣♥️🤩.”

“Let me find out you about to add Party Planner to your Mogul portfolio, cause baaaaaby, you throws a party 🎉.”

“🔥🔥🔥Dope.”

“This is so creative… I LOVE IT! Happy birthday!”

“Awesome !! Great idea ! ❤️.”

“You are the best momma… your love is so inspiring for a mother❤️.”

“This is sooo cute!! I love it😍🔥.”

A younger Shaunie O’Neal and Me’Arah O’Neal. @shaunieoneal5/Instagram

Shaquille and Shaunie also have children together in 20-year-old Shareef O’Neal, 18-year-old Amirah O’Neal, and 17-year-old Shaquir O’Neal. Shaunie has a 22-year-old son, Myles O’Neal, from a previous relationship. Shaq also has a 23-year-old daughter, Taahirah O’Neal, from a prior relationship.

Shaunie O’Neal selfie (Photo): @shaunieoneal5/Instagram

The pair tied the knot in 2002 but separated five years later in 2007. Shaunie filed for divorce in 2009, citing irreconcilable differences. Rumors swirled that the couple split because Shaquille cheated on Shaunie during their marriage. He addressed the allegations in his memoir, “Shaq Uncut: My Story,” hinting that the rumors were true. “I was a guy with too many options. Choosing to be with some of those women, well, that’s on me,” he wrote.

As of now, Shaquille and Shaunie are continuing to co-parent their children.