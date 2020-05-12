‘Your Services Are No Longer Needed’: Akbar V Slammed for ‘Crazy’ Brawl with ‘LHHATL’ Cast Members

“Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” viewers aren’t cutting Akbar V any slack for her actions on the show’s season finale.

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Atlanta” faced backlash for fighting several of her fellow cast members on the May 12 season finale.

The drama on the show began with Akbar V exchanging words with Shekinah Anderson at an event for their fellow cast member, Spice. V and Anderson had a big blowup last year after Akbar V claimed they both were romantically involved with the same man a few years ago. Therefore, tension already existed between the two ladies.

Shekinah Anderson restrained by security after Akbar V throws a drink on her @VH1 screengrab

Things took a turn for the worst when Akbar V told her friend Alexis Skyy, “I don’t f–k with that b–ch and she don’t f–k with me.” Anderson caught wind of V’s comments and yelled, “I don’t give a f–k about you or what’s happening with you. I’m not stuntin you.” After going back and forth for a few minutes, Akbar V threw a drink at Anderson and charged her. She, however, was held back by security.

A few minutes later, the Atlanta native got into another fight after her music nemesis LightSkinKeisha unexpectedly showed up to the event. Without warning, V charged at Keisha and knocked her to the ground. Keisha’s friend Tokyo Vanity injected herself into the fight and began punching V until they were both restrained by security.

Akbar V (L), LightskinKeisha and Tokyo Vanity (R) VH1 screengrabs

Spice said it was extremely disrespectful of Akbar V to attend her event and ruin it by fighting. The Dancehall artist was fed up with Akbar V’s behavior and decided to tussle with her also. As Akbar V approached Spice and Skyy to tell them about her fight with Keisha and Vanity, Spice swung on her and the two women began brawling.

Akbar V was eventually escorted out of the event, but after she left the building she was confronted by LightSkinKeisha. The two cast members came to blows once more and were split up by security.

Security trying to break up the fight between Akbar V and LightSkinKeisha VH1 screengrab

“I come out the mutherf–ker about to walk to Alexis’ car, LightSkinKeisha she jump out the car, “what’s up hoe, what’s up, what’s all this fake s–t,” Akbar V explained in her confessional. “So it’s like me against the f–king world, but you know I’m built for this type of s–t.”

“LHHATL” viewers slammed Akbar V for fighting and apparently initiating the drama between her and her fellow cast members.

“Does Akbar have ANY of her 5 children back in her custody?…🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 girl fight for your kids instead!”

“I dont blame Spice for going at Akbar. She ruined Karliee’s event. Akbar got what she deserved. She didnt just fight 1 person she fought 3 outta no where. If I allow you to come to MY event and I asked you personally not to fight anyone but you dont listen and literally start fighting EVERYONE nah you gotta go B.”

“Tokyo said play wit her “ period 😂! Akbar fighting to stay relevant for her lil storyline ma’am your services are no longer needed!”

“Y’all notice Akbar never picks on somebody her size. She always trying to bully someone she thinks is going to be an easy win.👀👀 Keisha beat that a–! This was crazy!”

“I’m tired of akbar at this point like u got a problem with everyone 😂 and nun of it ever makes sense”