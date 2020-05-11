‘You’re Gonna Take The World By Storm’: Fans Congratulate Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Riley for Graduating from High School

Kandi Burruss is one proud mama and she took to social media to celebrate her eldest baby’s major accomplishment. The reality star from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” shared news, along with a gorgeous senior photo, of her 17-year-old daughter Riley Burruss‘ graduation from Woodward Academy in metropolitan Atlanta.

Although the ceremony was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Burruss didn’t let the change in circumstances stop her from screaming the equivalent of “That’s MY baby y’all!” in a sweet social media post.

“Today was the day my baby @rileyburruss was supposed get her diploma,” Burruss captioned the Instagram picture. “Unfortunately because of the quarantine the graduation has been postponed but I still want to congratulate my baby & let her know I am sooooo proud of her! This is the start of a new chapter & so many more major accomplishments to come. Congratulations @rileyburruss & the class of 2020!”

Riley, whose father is Block Entertainment co-founder Russell Spencer, decided to take her talents to her number-one choice of school, New York University, in the fall.

“Well, I feel ecstatic,” Riley said in the video announcing her acceptance. “I mean, it was the only school I really even wanted to go to. I only even thought of applying to other schools as backup plans. That was the only school in my mind. So just to see that I got in and it’s for sure and I can just go and be on my path, I’m very excited.”

Fans also were thrilled for the soon-to-be NYU freshman and flooded her mom’s comments with congratulatory words for the graduate.

Riley Burruss is Kandi Burruss’ eldest of three children. Burruss and husband Todd Tucker are parents to four-year-old son Ace Wells Tucker, and five-month-old daughter Blaze Tucker.