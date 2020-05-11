‘A Clown’: Marlo Hampton Prepares to Hit Back at Kenya Moore During Reunion for Crashing Wig Launch

Marlo Hampton is preparing to virtually confront her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” nemesis Kenya Moore over the distraction and disrespect Moore showed during the launch of Hampton’s wig line.

Fans of the show will recall the scene Kenya Moore caused during season 12 of the reality series, when she crashed the launch of Hampton’s wig line, HER, showing up with her own entourage and passing out Kenya Moore Haircare products.

During a recent interview with Atlanta Black Star, Hampton recalled how she felt during the unexpected moment. “I almost had a heart attack,” she told us. “I was like ‘Lord have mercy is this girl really this awful?’ Like who just gave birth to a child this awful, that’s a MOTHER to be that awful.”

Although her launch didn’t go as planned, the businesswoman and reality TV star was proud of the way she handled the situation with “clown” Kenya. “When I watched it back I said ‘Yay, Marlo! You did so amazing. You’ve come a long way,’ she said. “It was just exciting to see at least I had matured and grown and she’s still back in the past. Still a clown. She’s still funny and entertaining.”

Drama aside, fans are loving Marlo’s wig line, which currently has over 13,000 followers on Instagram, and have left plenty of comments across the line’s page complimenting the natural look of the pieces.

“Loveing this hair stunning,” commented an impressed follower.

“That ain’t no wig…stop lying!! 😍😍😍” another remarked.

“You look so good you can’t even tell it’s a wig,” wrote a third.

“Love love love it @marlohampton! @her_hair_collection is gorgeous!💕” a fourth gushed.

Hampton may have kept her composure during the event, but she hasn’t forgotten and is ready for answers during the May 10 “RHOA” reunion special. “I am going to ask her — I’ve got two questions for her — One is, Do you even feel hurt or remorseful for walking into my wig launch?” Marlo told Hollywood Life. As for her second question, we’ll have to wait and see.