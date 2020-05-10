‘That’s How You Supposed to Come Out of Quarantine’: Reginae Carter’s Body Blows Fans Away

“T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” reality star Reginae Carter maybe still sheltering in place, but she isn’t letting her figure get out of shape.

The 21-year-old took to the ’Gram over the weekend showing off her toned physique in a color block set from Fashion Nova, sporting multi-colored kicks and a white headband to complement her hair, which was tied nicely in a bun.

“Giving Cheerleader vibes in my @fashionnova 💫 fashion nova partner,” Carter captioned her photos.

Fans fawned over the aspiring actress’s out-of-the-house figure and ’fit.

“You comin out quarantine ready for the Olympics, huh? 💪🏾.”

“Girl, you are losing weight.”

“That’s How You Suppose To Come Out Of Quarantine!!🔥🔥❤️❤️.”

“Quarantine is doing what it need to do for you 😍 , Yesss.”

“Thick af. My body goal . . Not too small, not too thick 😍.”

“Looking good!!! 🔥🔥 Have you lost some weight??”

“🙌🔥🔥 body with some power 👏👏.”

“U look good nae. I see the progress I need to do what you doing. If u don’t mind, can u tell what all you doing for like losing weight.”

Carter’s followers also noticed how much she favors her mother, Toya Johnson.

“I can’t help but see Toya in this pic❤️.”

“Girl, I thought this was Toya w a tan😩.”

For those wondering on how Lil Wayne‘s firstborn keeps her body in shape, take note of her Instagram profile.

The Louisiana native works out with her Atlanta-based trainer, and she has in an August 2019 Instagram post that she diets to enhance her fitness regimen.

Carter explained that the results are wondrous, giving her bursts of energy for her workouts in the gym.